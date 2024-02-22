If a caretaker is needed, does Bayern Munich have its man?

If things goes south between Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of their scheduled schism at the end of the season, Bayern Munich might already know who it would look to for a caretaker position — former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Solskjær, who is rumored to be a favorite of Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund, would be open to the move:

News #Solskjær: If the plan of all parties involved fails and #Tuchel had to leave prematurely, Solskjær would be ready as an interim solution for FC Bayern! ➡️ Been told: Solskjær would be willing to sign a contract only until the end of the season ✔️ Bayern is still monitoring the ManUtd legend - as reported.

Given how things have regressed over the past three games, it is hard to think that Tuchel will see the end of the season.

Looking for a reaction to the big news on Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel parting ways at the end of the season? We’ve got you covered with a Bavarian Podcast Works — Emergency Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below: