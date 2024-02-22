Bayern Munich confident in landing Xabi Alonso despite hefty release clause

The surprising news that Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the season seemed to arise from nowhere on Wednesday after days of the club denying that it would sack the manager.

Now, the Bavarians must pick up the pieces and find a new coach. Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso seems to be the top candidate and Bayern Munich seems confident that it can land him per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are confident they have good chances of getting Xabi Alonso in the summer. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge gets along very well with Alonso and has always maintained close contact in recent years. The club’s bosses were already big fans of Xabi, but are now thrilled by his style and attacking football as a coach - They want to try everything to make the rebuild of Bayern appealing to Alonso from the summer onwards. Especially since Jürgen Klopp, another top candidate, is unavailable this summer. Alonso is also Liverpool’s top candidate to replace Klopp. Leverkusen, meanwhile, are pretty certain the Spaniard will stay, he’s already preparing for next season in terms of players and staff. Alonso is not said to have a release clause, but there’s a gentlemen’s agreement with Leverkusen that they would be willing to talk if one of his former clubs (Bayern, Liverpool, Real) come knocking.

According to Sport1’s Christopher Michel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), though, the Bavarians will have to pay a release clause for Alonso, which will cut into the club’s transfer budget for the summer if a move is formalized:

Xabi Alonso has a €15-20m release clause in his Leverkusen contract that can be activated by the end of May. So far, contact with Bayern has only been through his agent - Xabi does not want any disruption during the title race.

