Report: Max Eberl set to join Bayern Munich next week

According to a report from kicker journalist Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Max Eberl’s long-awaited arrival at Bayern Munich will go official next week.

In fact, Eberl could be sitting with the club bigwigs during this weekend’s match against his former club RB Leipzig:

Saturday’s game against RB Leipzig will be the last game without Max Eberl. Eberl’s appointment to the board is set to be approved during the supervisory board meeting on Monday, and he should already be in the stands among the club’s bosses against Freiburg. Eberl will be involved in the search for a new coach.

Eberl is walking into a hornet’s nest when he arrives. A coach who got sacked mutually agreed to part ways with the team (...after less than a season), an unhappy locker room, a handful of key contract situations, and an overall feeling that the place is currently dysfunction junction.

Godspeed Mr. Eberl.

