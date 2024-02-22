Former Bayern Munich, Germany manager Hansi Flick leaning towards Barcelona job

Bayern Munich made the official announcement that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the club at the end of the season and the search for a new manager is already underway. There are a handful of candidates that have already been touted to be Tuchel’s successor, but it is anyone’s guess at this point who will be given the nod.

As far as fan favorites are concerned right now, current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane lead the race, but it still remains unclear whether or not either would definitely accept an offer from Bayern. For Alonso, Bayern would also have to ward off Liverpool’s advances as he is a prime candidate to take over for Jürgen Klopp on Merseyside having also been a player there, winning the Champions League there under Rafa Benetiz back in 2005 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Hansi Flick’s name has also been mentioned since he has been out of a job since he was let go by Germany back in September. The sextuple winner with Bayern is also in the running to replace Xavi Hernandez at FC Barcelona, as the former Barca player announced he’d be leaving the Catalan giants just days after Klopp made his Liverpool announcement.

Per information from football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via @iMiaSaMia), Flick is currently favoring the Barcelona job over any interest there might be from Bayern with regards to a return to the club to succeed Tuchel. Romano also clarifies that there has not been any contact between Flick and Bayern over replacing Tuchel this summer — those are just speculative rumors at this point.

For Flick, the Barcelona job could be more appealing as it would be a new challenge for him in a different country elsewhere than Germany. His club managerial record certainly bodes far better for himself than his brief tenure as the German national team manager, but Barcelona is in need of a top class manager to continue the stabilization that Xavi has provided. The club was far off of what they used to be before he stepped in to his post in November of 2021.

