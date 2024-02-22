 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
EMERGENCY PODCAST ALERT! Thomas Tuchel got sacked, but not until the end of the season....now what? Bavarian Podcast Works tackles that and MORE!

Training Report: Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich after the season; Thomas Muller possibly hurt; Konrad Laimer returns; Aleksandar Pavlović works out individually; and MORE!

Well, that was an eventful morning.

Bayern Munich and Tuchel part ways in the summer Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

Well, now the awkwards period begins.

Bayern Munich sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier today, but the move will not be effective until after the season.

In a locker room that is complete disarray — and maybe at odds with each other — maybe letting Tuchel finish the season is not exactly the best move:

Realignment for the new season: FC Bayern and Thomas Tuchel will end their collaboration in the summer.

Anyway, that news surely sent shockwaves through the training session, which had some other key things happen.

Let’s dig in...

Laimer returns to team training

Konrad Laimer is back at full-team training per FC Bayern.com. As of now, Laimer could be the team’s only healthy option at right-back, aside of Joshua Kimmich, but will he be fully ready in time to face off with his old club, RB Leipzig, this weekend?

Konrad Laimer was able to return to FC Bayern’s squad training on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old Austria international had missed training recently after suffering a muscle strain in his left calf in the Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin (1-0) at the end of January.

According to Bild, Laimer could, indeed, be ready to go on Saturday vs. RB Leipzig.

Pavlović, Müller work out individually

Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović returned to the pitch for an individual workout. The midfielder missed the VfL Bochum match with a hip injury:

Aleksandar Pavlović, who was sidelined for Sunday’s match against Bochum due to a hip problem, also trained with the squad again.

Meanwhile, Thomas Müller also had a private workout, but the club did not release an explanation as to why:

Thomas Müller was absent from squad training on Wednesday. The forward completed an individual session on the adjacent pitch.

Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) is speculating that Müller is experiencing issues with his hip or thigh. Below is some footage of Müller training from Bild’s Victor Catalina:

Preparation for #FCBRBL takes place behind the curtain. Thomas Müller trains individually away from the group. #FCBayern

Like Laimer, Bild is reporting that Pavlović could be ready to play on Saturday.

Some random pics

Looking for a reaction to the big news on Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel parting ways at the end of the season? We’ve got you covered with a Bavarian Podcast Works — Emergency Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below:

