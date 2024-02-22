Training Report: Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich after the season; Thomas Muller possibly hurt; Konrad Laimer returns; Aleksandar Pavlović works out individually; and MORE!

Well, now the awkwards period begins.

Bayern Munich sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier today, but the move will not be effective until after the season.

In a locker room that is complete disarray — and maybe at odds with each other — maybe letting Tuchel finish the season is not exactly the best move:

Neuausrichtung zur neuen Saison: FC Bayern und Thomas Tuchel beenden Zusammenarbeit im Sommer.



Realignment for the new season: FC Bayern and Thomas Tuchel will end their collaboration in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel with his assistant Arno Michels after today's training [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/0Oyg7575t5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 21, 2024

Anyway, that news surely sent shockwaves through the training session, which had some other key things happen.

Let’s dig in...

Laimer returns to team training

Konrad Laimer is back at full-team training per FC Bayern.com. As of now, Laimer could be the team’s only healthy option at right-back, aside of Joshua Kimmich, but will he be fully ready in time to face off with his old club, RB Leipzig, this weekend?

Konrad Laimer was able to return to FC Bayern’s squad training on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old Austria international had missed training recently after suffering a muscle strain in his left calf in the Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin (1-0) at the end of January.

According to Bild, Laimer could, indeed, be ready to go on Saturday vs. RB Leipzig.

Pavlović, Müller work out individually

Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović returned to the pitch for an individual workout. The midfielder missed the VfL Bochum match with a hip injury:

Aleksandar Pavlović, who was sidelined for Sunday’s match against Bochum due to a hip problem, also trained with the squad again.

Meanwhile, Thomas Müller also had a private workout, but the club did not release an explanation as to why:

Thomas Müller was absent from squad training on Wednesday. The forward completed an individual session on the adjacent pitch.

Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) is speculating that Müller is experiencing issues with his hip or thigh. Below is some footage of Müller training from Bild’s Victor Catalina:

Vorbereitung auf #FCBRBL läuft hinterm Vorhang. Thomas Müller trainiert abseits der Gruppe individuell. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/kRvfJUum0w — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 21, 2024

Preparation for #FCBRBL takes place behind the curtain. Thomas Müller trains individually away from the group. #FCBayern

Like Laimer, Bild is reporting that Pavlović could be ready to play on Saturday.

Some random pics

Thomas Tuchel and Jan-Christian Dreesen announced the decision to the team before training today. The session is taking place behind closed doors [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/ll1lf6XRap — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 21, 2024

Start of the preparation for Saturday's game against RB Leipzig [@FCBayern] pic.twitter.com/yQjMYUVaZ0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 21, 2024

