Mounting injuries at Bayern Munich could cause Thomas Tuchel to improvise at right-back vs RB Leipzig

Despite his recent sacking (effective at the end of the season), Thomas Tuchel will be tasked this weekend from preventing the current catastrophe at Bayern Munich even worse when they take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Die Roten Bullen travel to the Allianz Arena on the heels of Bayern losing three matches straight across all competitions: a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, a 1-0 loss to Lazio, and a shock 3-2 defeat at VfL Bochum last weekend. They are now eight points behind Xabi Alonso’s Die Werkself side in the Bundesliga table and VfB Stuttgart are now only four points behind them in the third-placed spot.

There is quite literally insult added to injury for Bayern and Tuchel, too. In defense, he is currently without Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey, Noussair Mazraoui, while Dayot Upamecano will be serving a one match suspension against Leipzig for the red card he received against Bochum. For what it’s worth, he is also without Alphonso Davies, who could make a switch to the right from the left if needed in a pinch. Konrad Laimer also recently returned to team training, but it is unclear how long it will take for him to be ready.

Per information from Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel is pondering the idea of using either Eric Dier, Joshua Kimmich, or Raphaël Guerreiro at right back against Leipzig this weekend. On paper, it would seem that Guerreiro would be the most logical option, but it is tough to pinpoint exactly where Tuchel’s head will be at for this particular decision.

In the Bochum loss, Tuchel brought on Upamecano for Mazraoui and the French international really struggled at right back, making it seem less logical for Tuchel to move Dier, a natural center-back, to right back against Leipzig. Tuchel also subbed off Kimmich in the second half much to the disappointment of Bayern’s No. 6, who was also displeased with Aleksandar Pavlović starting over him in the loss to Leverkusen. Tuchel could feel that starting Kimmich in midfield is not the best option right now and opt to put him in defense at right back instead.

