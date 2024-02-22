Essential questions to ask Bayern Munich managerial candidates

The current Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, perhaps had a job interview before he took the Bayern job. It is difficult to tell considering the current state of this team.

Now, we know that Bayern will be in the market for a new manager. Whenever potential candidates submit resumés and get called in, presumably by Uli Hoeneß, for a group interview, there are some essential questions which must be asked.

What is your preferred choice of formation for our current personnel?

If the answer is not 4-2-3-1, give the candidate a sharp look but let them explain themselves. If there is any mention of a back three, even just a whisper, ask the next candidate to step in.

What is Harry Kane’s role at Bayern Munich?

The answer should be in the territory of “striker”, “player who should be at the end of chances”, “player who should be in the box most of the time to score goals” etc. If the answer involves “dropping back” more than once, let the candidate know they have been eliminated from contention.

Who are your preferred transfer targets?

This is a trick question. The candidate should ideally struggle to name more than two. The two named should ideally be Bundesliga players. Other players are allowed as long as they are not from the Premier League.

What is Thomas Müller’s role in your side going to be?

The correct answer is “Raumdeuter”. Any answer close to it such as “number 10”, “playmaker”, “leader of the press”, can be accepted. If the candidate struggles to answer this question, the candidate should be thanked and told that they will be informed of the outcome over the phone in two weeks’ time.

Who are your favorite Bayern players from the past?

This is again a trick question. If the candidate struggles to answer this, it is best to move on.

What is your long-term goal for Bayern Munich?

Some red flag terms include emphasis on words and phrases such as “safety” and “keeping sustained possession.”

Are there any players in Bayern II you are interested in?

This question is meant to test commitment; if the coach knows at least one Bayern II player he is interested in, you are getting close to a winner.

What do you think of Josip Stanišić?

If the answer is “Who?”, it is time to move on. If the answer is along the lines of “the club must bring him back!”, keep going!

Do you understand that three consecutive lessons in vital matches will have consequences for you because you are not Thomas Tuchel?

It is good to keep managers’ expectations low from the get-go.

Do you own a hoverboard? If not, do you own a skateboard? What is your preferred mode of transportation to the training ground? How do you feel about skiing during the season?

Driving is fine; cycling is also good. Using public transportation is also a fine answer. Ideally, the candidate should not own a hoverboard or a skateboard. It is best if the candidate is not an avid skier. If the candidate likes skiing, they should not feel compelled to do so during the season.

*Everything in this article is meant to be taken with a grain of salt.

