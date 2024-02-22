Bavarian Grass Works: Is Bayern Munich’s new hybrid pitch to blame for spike in injuries?

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s recent spike in injuries could be — at least somewhat — attributed to the newly-installed hybrid pitch on the training ground and at the Allianz Arena.

That is the working theory anyway, but no study has been done to prove or disprove that idea:

Bayern players suffered 16 muscle injuries, 5 knee injuries and 5 other types of injuries this season. Last summer, Bayern had installed hybrid pitches both at Säbener Straße and at Allianz Arena. Back at the end of Pep Guardiola’s time at Bayern, the hybrid pitch was first removed from the training ground and then from the stadium because there was a suspicion it had to do with muscle injuries. Internally, the pitch was sometimes perceived as too hard and blunt. Although there’s no evidence of a connection with injuries, the topic still comes up today. The workload, pressure and training could also be factors, even though Bayern employs absolute experts in the medical department.

BFW Analysis

It is too early to think that the hybrid grass system is the root cause of the injury issues. Though it is not inconceivable, there are many variables that go into such injuries (wear-and-tear, pre-existing injuries, individual body care, flexibility, diet, etc.).

Surely, though, if there is any talk — especially from players — regarding the pitch and any ill-effects that it might be having, Bayern Munich will explore the issue and study what might be going on and how it can be improved.