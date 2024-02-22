Bayern Munich still prioritizing search for a holding midfielder

There was very good reason why Bayern Munich was on the verge of signing Portuguese international João Palhinha from Fulham during the closing stages of the summer transfer window. The club is in need of a defensive midfielder with someone of the profile of Palhinha’s and Thomas Tuchel was ever so close to getting the man he wanted before the move collapsed just hours before the close of the German transfer window.

In the winter, Bayern’s priorities changed slightly as there was a need to bring in defensive reinforcements, putting the search for a defensive midfielder on the backburner. They wound up bringing in Eric Dier, Sacha Boey, and getting Bryan Zaragoza to the club in the winter instead of this summer. Unfortunately, Boey is now injured after featuring just twice for the club and Bayern is in planning mode for the moves they want to make this summer. There could be added weight to the moves they make if they wind up losing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, too.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s board and front office, in concert with the outgoing Tuchel, all agree that a defensive midfielder should be signed during this summer’s transfer window. They know that they have more wiggle room to prioritize that position since defensive reinforcements were the primary focus in the winter. The club will also be able to reassess the situation of Josip Stanišić, who is currently on loan at Leverkusen. Adding him back to the fray would add much welcomed depth in defense.

Once Max Eberl officially assumes his role at Bayern as board member for port, he will begin working on contract negotiations for key players in Bayern’s squad as well as finding the right type of midfielder that fits the profile for what the club wants and needs.

