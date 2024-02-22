Skill or luck? Leverkusen, Bayern Munich trade barbs on transfer policy

It seems Bayern Munich board member Uli Hoeneß may have struck a nerve when he suggested that Xabi Alonso’s magical run at Bayer Leverkusen this season has been helped on by a light dusting of fortune.

Simon Rolfes, who is sporting director at Die Werkself, disagrees — and says that Leverkusen has made its own luck.

“Luck is not a coincidence. It’s not true that there was no competition [for Leverkusen signees],” Rolfes was quoted as saying in Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “With Álex Grimaldo we knew we had a chance in the summer. We had had him on our radar for a while, I was already in Lisbon in 2019 and watched him play.”

Grimaldo, 28, is a player the Bavarians have gotten to know very well. One of the summer transfer window’s free transfers, the ex-Benfica left-back has scored in each of the two Bundesliga meetings between the clubs this season.

Transfermarkt details the rest of Leverkusen’s good business this offseason: Nathan Tella from Southampton, Victor Boniface from Belgium’s Union SG, Granit Xhaka from Arsenal, Jonas Hofmann from Gladbach...all between €10 and €25m.

And of course, there is Josip Stanišić — Bayern’s own player now on loan at Leverkusen. He scored against Bayern as well.