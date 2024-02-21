Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some talk about what is going on with the recent form of each side.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

