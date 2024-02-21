Could Zinedine Zidane be Bayern Munich’s next manager?

According to a report from Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could be eyeing the job at Bayern Munich:

A ‘close confidant’ of Zinédine Zidane told @SPORT1: “Zinédine sees FC Bayern like Real Madrid - an institution as a club with a huge history and great working conditions. Both clubs have many similarities in the way they work. In this respect, Bayern have always been a topic that he never rejected. For him, only the French national team comes into question, plus Juventus and Bayern. But he definitely doesn’t want to go to England, that’s for sure. Zizou works like a German: goal-oriented, structured and he is extremely obsessed with details. In that respect, he would certainly fit in well there. But if the people in charge in Munich want to get him, they have to give him the sporting power and fulfill his wishes. He is very ambitious and subordinates everything to success. He doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

That sure sounds like someone is dropping a hint or Zidane has the best wingman ever.

(You see my friend over there at the bar? He’d like to buy you a drink.)

Anyway, Zidane’s “confidant” went even further:

“One thing is definitely certain: Zinédine can hardly wait to get back to work as a coach. He’s fired up like never before. But he’s not the type to join in the middle of the season. If he does, then in the summer break. By the way, we already talked about FC Bayern about two years ago. Juventus or Bayern? “If Juventus asked him, he would walk there. But the FC Bayern project would be the most important thing to him and certainly not the financial aspect. And he would be the ideal coach to polish up FC Bayern’s image again and maybe ensure a certain continuity on the Bayern bench.”

So, Bayern Munich fans...would you let that man buy you a drink for the 2024/25 season?

