Bavarian Podcast Works — Emergency Pod: Bayern Munich has parted ways with Thomas Tuchel...now what?

Early on Wednesday, Bayern Munich made the decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel, but will wait until the end of the season for the move to go official.

Say what?

With the locker room fractured, the coach at war with several players, and the season caught in a downward spiral...this was the decision?

Of course, that means we have A LOT to discuss on this emergency version of Bavarian Podcast Works. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A reaction to the shocking announcement. Yeah, it was shocking strictly because of the timing and repeated denials that there would not be a change.

Why this was one of the worst options that Bayern Munich had.

What replacements could be in line for 2024/25.

