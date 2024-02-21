After exit announcement for Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich working on next manager; Xabi Alonso a prime target, but not Jürgen Klopp

With the news dropping earlier today that Bayern Munich will part ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel, the club is now moving on searching for its next manager.

Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch tweeted out that there is no confirmed replacement for Tuchel just yet:

The successor to #Tuchel for the summer has not yet been determined, the intensive search starts now. The hope of the Munich team is that the early announcement of the separation will now have a liberating effect on the players and also on Tuchel. Will that work? #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is a serious candidate:

X News Xabi #Alonso: The 42 y/o is now the absolute top candidate to replace Thomas #Tuchel at the end of the season ✔️ As exclusively revealed today: Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the season! @SkySportDE

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk has information that Bayern Munich will attempt to stop Alonso from making a move to Liverpool FC:

True✅ Bayern will try to highjack a Transfer-Deal of @LFC Liverpool with Xabi Alonso, if Alonso decide to leave Bayer Leverkusen in Summer @BILD_Sport

While Falk’s wording is a bit all over the place, you get the point. If Alonso is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich will make an effort to keep him in Germany.

Plettenberg also noted that Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp will not be the coach at Bayern Munich next season:

The possibility of Jürgen #Klopp becoming the coach of FC Bayern in the summer is currently “100 %“ ruled out, sources confirm. ➡️ Klopp remains firmly committed to taking a one-year break! @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich’s next move will be key — and needs to be a viable, long-term candidate for a club, whose managerial situation has been in a constant state of flub since Pep Guardiola was at the helm.