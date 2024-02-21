Breaking: Bayern Munich decide to part ways with Thomas Tuchel, but only at the season’s end

According to a slew of reports from outlets across Germany, Bayern Munich have decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. Some of Germany’s most powerful and accomplished football executive needed days of discussion to figure out what ordinary fans have been saying for many months now — this team has no future under the current coach.

The official announcement is as follows:

New direction for the new season: FC Bayern and Thomas Tuchel to end their working relationship in the summer.



https://t.co/nKsSeKx3kk pic.twitter.com/1q22LRSMcy — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) February 21, 2024

Unfortunately, this also means that Bayern Munich have 100% given up and thrown in the towel for this season. With Tuchel in charge, there is genuine doubt as to whether Bayern will even finish in the top 2 this year, and the second leg against Lazio looks like a fool’s hope. A team that can’t beat Bochum has no business advancing to the Champions League Round of 16.

For Tuchel, it’s probably not an ideal outcome either. He’ll have to keep working with players he actively dislikes (the feeling is, apparently, mutual) and the added losses will weigh down his overall record as a coach. At present, he’s already the worst Bayern Munich coach since Jurgen Klinsmann, and could take the number 1 spot if things get much worse.

In the meantime, FC Barcelona get closer to Hansi Flick while Liverpool FC sound out Xabi Alonso to be Jurgen Klopp’s successor. You have to wonder how many intense discussions will be needed for the Bayern board to realize that some decisions cannot simply be delayed.

By then, it’ll probably be too late.