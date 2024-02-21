Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel explained away his failure vs Lazio to the Bayern Munich bosses

According to a new report by Bild, either Thomas Tuchel is a sleeper agent whose goal is to destroy Bayern Munich from within, or he is just really bad at his job.

After the 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Champions League last week, the coach sat down with the club bosses to discuss what went wrong. Tuchel allegedly blamed the players for the current shortcomings of the system, saying that they refuse to take any risks and only want to play the safe option. This, in the coach's estimation, leaves no opportunities for Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané to engage in 1v1 duels, consequently leading to a lack of service for Harry Kane and a decline in the team's scoring output.

That's all well and good — Tuchel’s analysis would be deemed adequate if it was featured on our very own podcast (listen to our Lazio review if you're curious). Unfortunately, it comes across as rather disingenuous, since Tuchel himself is responsible for all of those issues in the first place. If the coach wants to offload that burden onto his players then that is his prerogative, but it makes you wonder what he's even here for. If the players are expected to coach themselves, why should Thomas Tuchel stick around?

Maybe someone on the board should ask him that the next time Bayern Munich loses a game. Based on current trends, we won't have to wait long.