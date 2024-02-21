Young gun Mathys Tel names the best Bayern Munich player he’s played with

Bayern Munich’s rising French striker sat down for a recent interview with Goal to discuss a number of topics which elicited some funny and surprising answers.

Amongst his notable thoughts were listing Thomas Müller as the funniest player on the team, Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT, and presciently naming Dayot Upamecano as the scariest and most aggressive player in training.

The most surprising comments revolve around his high praise for a player who barely had a cup of coffee at the club and left under a cloud of criticism and disappointment. None other than former Liverpool FC — and now Saudi — star Sadio Mané.

Tel initially mentions Mané as the first person he spoke to at the club and recalls the interactions warmly, “There were all the French players and Sadio Mané. Sadio Mané was a role model for me because he’s always been there for me in good and bad times, so it helped me a lot.”

But young master Tel did not stop there. When asked the tougher question of who the best player he played with was, he was back with the same answer: Sadio Mane. More specifically, Tel said: “He’s helped me a lot, last year he pushed me a lot. After training we’d go to the gym to train together. Honestly he was like a big brother to me. He helped me a lot.”

Considering all of the great players he has played beside this was an interesting choice to say the least.

If Mané helped the young man along the path to realizing his football potential, perhaps he was not a total bust after all.