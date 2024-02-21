Report: Bayern Munich likely to pass on Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has been dazzling observers all season, but one entity is not getting caught up in Wirtz Fever is Bayern Munich.

While the Bavarians have been linked with Wirtz off-and-on for three seasons, it appears that Bayern Munich will take a pass on the Germany international given the club’s multitude of young options for the No. 10 position.

According to Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Axel Hesse (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s organizational depth, its position as a league rival to Bayer Leverkusen, and Wirtz’s expected salary demands are all considered detrimental to any ideas about the 20-year-old moving to Säbener Straße:

As of now, Bayern are not actively working on signing Florian Wirtz. It goes without saying that Bayern acknowledge Wirtz’s qualities, but they expect him to cost a fee of at least €130m, in addition to the salary. Wirtz currently earns €7.5m/year and would get double that for his next step. Bayern believe they are well equipped in attacking midfield - money should be invested on other positions. That supposedly also applies for 2025, the year Wirtz and his family are planning their next step. Leverkusen, meanwhile, also are unwilling to sell to their direct competition. Other top European clubs are concretely working on Wirtz.

Wirtz has been loosely linked to many clubs, including Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City, so it would not be thoroughly shocking for any of them to make a big splash for him this summer (though, Wirtz would seem to be low on Real Madrid’s totem pole at this point given some of the other names that it has been linked to).

Wirtz’s family has also been adamant that the youngster will not make a move away from Bayer Leverkusen unless everyone involved feels he is ready. As of now, there does not seem to be a rush to pack his bags and leave the BayArena.

Bayern Munich does have veteran Thomas Müller, who might retire after the 2024/25 season, plus Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry among its organizational options for players who either want to play the No. 10 or have played it sparingly over the past few years. Sané and Gnabry both have profiles that are more like Bayern Munich’s traditional wingers, though, while Wanner just does not look like he will be ready for primetime anytime soon.

As for Musiala, many would suggest that he is a better wing than an attacking midfielder, but he wants to play the No. 10 — and what he wants, he will get as the team turns the roster over more and more each year.

Wirtz could end up being the poster boy for German football moving forward, though, and it is not as if any of the current crop of options has taken the bull by the horns this season. Could Bayern Munich eventually change its tune — and if so, will it be too late?