Report: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos expected to make German national team decision soon

According to a report from Mario Cortegana of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will make his decision on whether or not he wants to return to the German national team in the coming weeks.

If Kroos does opt to make a comeback, it is expected to be a foregone conclusion that Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann will have the 34-year-old as a ember of the squad:

Toni Kroos will make his decision on whether or not to return to the German national team before the March international break. If he decides to return, Julian Nagelsmann will include him in his upcoming squad for the games against France and the Netherlands.

The German national team is in a state of disarray at the moment, so nothing appears to be off the table. Young players? Old players? It does not seem to matter much. Nagelsmann is just looking for anyone he thinks he can win with.

Will Kroos be able to help Germany make some noise on its home soil for the Euros?