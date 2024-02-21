Do you want to play a game? Who will stay and who will go from Bayern Munich’s roster this summer

Bayern Munich has some massive decisions to make — and some others that might be out of their control in the summer.

There have been rumors of a massive roster overhaul, but that seems unlikely. As of now, though, we know enough to give ourselves and idea on who might be inclined to seek employment elsewhere — and who might be #BayernMunich4Life.

Let’s play a game to see where we think everyone lands by the end of the summer...

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer

Age: 37

Contract: 2025

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Neuer has not shown any signs of slowing down and should be kept.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Neuer won’t go anywhere and will start again next season.

Sven Ulreich

Age: 35

Contract: 2025

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Ulreich did a fine job backing up Neuer this season, he deserves the contract extension that he received.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Ulreich is coming back.

Daniel Peretz

Age: 23

Contract: 2028

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): If Neuer and Ulreich are back, then he needs to go on loan. We could also see Alexander Nübel return and further muddy the waters, but that seems like a longshot. Either way, Peretz needs to play, so a loan is the way.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Peretz will be loaned out.

Tom Hülsmann, Goalkeeper

Age: 19

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): “Ritzy” needs a lot of work with his development. It would be a good idea to let him get that seasoning on Säbener Straße.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Hülsmann will be back playing with the reserves next season.

Defenders

Matthijs de Ligt

Age: 24

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): De Ligt should be a foundational player for this club and should be treated as such.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Too much damage has been incurred. De Ligt will ask for a transfer during the summer.

Dayot Upamecano

Age: 25

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Upamecano is not going anywhere.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): A solid player with a knack for big game gaffes, Upamecano will not go anywhere, but there is a reason to think his spot in the starting XI will not be untouchable for long if he does not tighten things up.

Kim Min-jae

Age: 27

Contract: 2028

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Min-jae will stay.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): A 2023 signee, there is no reason to think Min-jae should move on. He might not be the star-level player that many anticipated, but he is worthy of inclusion in a center-back rotation.

Eric Dier

Age: 30

Contract: 2024

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): On loan, Dier has been a very solid addition. He should be brought back as a depth piece if Tottenham Hotspur is reasonable with the asking price.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): It is tough to call. Having a solid 4th center-back is a nice luxury to have and he is Harry Kane’s pal. Let’s say if Kane stays, Dier will come back as well.

Tarek Buchmann

Age: 18

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): After essentially losing all of this season to injury (so far), Buchmann needs to be on a team where he can play. Buchmann needs a loan.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern Munich will be smart and put Buchmann with a club where he can play, so everyone can get a look at what kind of player he really is (for better or for worse).

Alphonso Davies

Age: 23

Contract: 2025

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern should sign Davies to an extension.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Davies is going to transfer away this summer. Real Madrid looks like the leader in the clubhouse to land.

Raphaël Guerreiro

Age: 30

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern Munich should keep the versatile veteran.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern will keep Guerreiro. He has been a solid (not spectacular) pickup.

Noussair Mazraoui

Age: 26

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): So...Bayern Munich should keep Mazraoui, but...

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Mazraoui might have his eyes on a transfer out of Germany. One of the players who felt the wrath of Tuchel this season. Mazraoui will get a fresh start somewhere else.

Sacha Boey

Age: 23

Contract: 2028

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): He just got here, so it’s doubtful he will go anywhere — even if he got off to a very inauspicious start.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Boey will be with Bayern Munich 2024/25 to compete for a starting role.

Bouna Sarr

Age: 32

Contract: 2024

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Let him walk away.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Let him walk away.

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich

Age: 29

Contract: 2025

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Wow...this is one that will divide people, but he should stay.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Well...it might not be so easy. Kimmich’s relationship with Tuchel is reportedly broken, which — due to lack of support from the club — could also affect his ties to Bayern Munich. I think Kimmich is going to kick the tires on a move this summer and without assurances on his status as a starter, could seriously contemplate a move. In the end, he will stay.

Aleksandar Pavlović

Age: 19

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Stay! Stay! Stay!

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Barring any decision to try and get him more playing time at a lesser club, Bayern Munich will keep the youngster close, so they can monitor his growth.

Leon Goretzka

Age: 29

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Another tough call because Goretzka might be fed up with being the team whipping boy. He should stay, but every day makes that more and more doubtful.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Goretzka will stay. Something tells me the club executives will be offering a mea culpa to players like Goretzka, Kimmich, De Ligt, and Mazraoui. It might only work in some cases, though.

Konrad Laimer

Age: 26

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Laimer should be sold.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): I like Laimer...it just has not worked as his midfield style just was not a fit as a partner to anyone he was paired with. That led him to playing mostly right-back, but that cannot be his position long-term. Laimer will be sold.

Attackers

Jamal Musiala

Age: 20

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Musiala will stay.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Musiala will stay...however, a move for Florian Wirtz or an increasing volume on the rumors that he will leave could make it a tumultuous season for the youngster. It would not shock me if Musiala is sold in the summer of 2025.

Kingsley Coman

Age: 27

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): This is tough. It feels like Bayern Munich needs to change things up at wing. With Coman, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Bryan Zaragoza as primary options (and Musiala as a player who should be playing wing), there is good depth, but the play of the wingers has gotten stale on all accounts. It would be tough to let two of the four go, so let’s say one will go...and it will not be Coman (though his time could come in the summer of 2026).

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern Munich will keep Coman.

Mathys Tel

Age: 18

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Sure, Bayern Munich definitely should keep Tel. However, his agent is already barking about playing time. Harry Kane should still be on the roster, but interestingly, Tel recently noted that he prefers to play as a “left forward” — which could be a wing or a left attacker in a 4-3-3. Either way, Tel seems open to playing in a wider spot.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern Munich will listen to offers and plans from prospective suitors, but will end up keeping the Frenchman. If, though, whoever Bayern Munich hires as a coach is brave enough to just let Tel play wing, it could provide a lot of flexibility on the bench — and could also allow Bayern Munich to sell off another winger (if needed).

Bryan Zaragoza

Age: 22

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Zaragoza will stay — he just arrived and has a long-term deal.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Zaragoza will stay, but do not be surprised if he heads out on loan next January. It’s just a hunch...

Leroy Sané

Age: 28

Contract: 2025

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Okay...this is a little tough. Sané is immensely talented and majorly mercurial. Entering the lame duck year of his contract, Bayern Munich needs to make a decision...like right now. In the end, Sané should stay.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Sané will consider the offers out there, but will not get serious enough to take any of them overly seriously. Sané will stay in Bavaria.

Serge Gnabry

Age: 28

Contract: 2026

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Unfortunately for Gnabry, his injury came at a time where he really could have shined. With three complete roller coaster ride wingers on the roster, it is just too much. Remember why Ivan Perišić was so good with Bayern Munich? He pretty much put in the same effort and performance in every match. Bayern Munich needs more of that and less volatility. So...Gnabry should be sold. If, however, he did stay, it would not be the worst thing in the world. On his game, he is still extremely good.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Bayern Munich will explore all options for Gnabry and sell him to the highest bidder.

Thomas Müller

Age: 34

Contract: 2025

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Müller is staying.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Müller will stay and retire after the season (unless Hansi Flick returns).

Harry Kane

Age: 30

Contract: 2027

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Kane should absolutely be back.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Well...everyone will want Kane to stay. It would not be altogether shocking if he high-tailed it back to England, though. If you are going to be a team in the middle of a constant re-load / re-build, why not do it at home. In the end, I think Kane will stay one more season then bolt for a shot to break.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Age: 34

Contract: 2024

What should happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Choupo-Moting should be able to walk away and pick his next destination.

What will happen (Keep/Sell/Loan): Choupo-Moting will leave on his own accord.

Sport Bild’s version

Coincidentally, just hours after this was written for BFW, Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) released its predictions:

With an overhaul of the squad expected this summer, a summary of the future of Bayern players, according to @SPORTBILD (✅: definitely staying, ❓: future uncertain, ❌: definitely leaving) ✅ Manuel Neuer (contract until 2025): as long as he keeps his level, he practically decides by himself how long he wants to stay ✅ Sven Ulreich (2025): solid backup, important for the team spirit ❓ Daniel Peretz (2028): loan being considered ❓ Matthijs de Ligt (2027): his future is strongly related to that of Tuchel. If the coach stays, de Ligt could leave ❓ Dayot Upamecano (2026): being questioned after mistakes in important games ✅ Kim Min-jae (2028): future certain regardless of the coach ❓ Eric Dier (contract until the end of the season): gets automatically extended if he makes a certain number of appearances ✅ Sacha Boey (2028) ✅ Raphaël Guerreiro (2026): his qualities and flexibility are appreciated at the club ❌ Bouna Sarr (contract until the end of the season): won’t be extended ❓ Alphonso Davies (2025): Bayern unwilling to meet his wage demands at the moment ❓ Noussair Mazraoui (2026): solid full-back, but injury prone. Future uncertain depending on his role ❓ Tarek Buchmann (2026): loan move conceivable ❓ Joshua Kimmich (2025): no future under Tuchel - in the event of a coaching change, bosses are still hopeful ❓Leon Goretzka (2026): Future also strongly depends on the coach ✅ Aleksandar Pavlović (2027): part of the club’s future ✅ Konrad Laimer (2027): reliable team player - appreciated at the club ✅ Jamal Musiala (2026): key player to build around in the future ❓ Kingsley Coman (2027): has potential to be a key player, but has to show it consistently. After 7 years at the club, it’s not ruled out that the overhaul could include him ✅ Bryan Zaragoza (2029) ❌ Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (contract until the end of the season): won’t be extended ❓ Leroy Sané (2025): sale in the summer no longer ruled out. The club’s bosses are wondering whether he’s worth a salary of €20m or more per year ✅ Thomas Müller (2025): Müller wants to finish next season with Bayern and retire in 2025 ❓ Mathys Tel (2027): wants a clear plan and commitment from the club, otherwise he would consider leaving permanently. Loan not an option ❓ Serge Gnabry (2026): has been injured for the majority of the season and hasn’t played yet in 2024. Future uncertain ✅ Harry Kane (2027): no doubts about him at all. Cornerstone for the future

