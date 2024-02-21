“Without him scoring their goals, they could be far worse,” — Pundit backs Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

When it comes to the biggest disappointments across Europe this season, Bayern Munich might be sitting atop the list — at least as of now.

However, former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert is here to tell you that things would likely be a lot worse if Bayern Munich did not have Harry Kane.

“He gets abuse because he doesn’t have an ‘I’ at the end of his name, he is as prolific as the day is long. Some of his goals have been absolutely terrific as well. It is not Harry Kane’s fault that Bayern are second in the Bundesliga right now. Bayern were lucky last year to do it,” said Paul Lambert, speaking on behalf of BoyleSports, who offer the latest Champions League odds. “Dortmund should have never lost to Mainz on that final day, even a draw would have been enough, but then Jamal Musiala scored in the last second. Bayern had the luck on that day, so maybe this is what happens when they don’t perform.

“Harry Kane is an unbelievable player and it’s not his fault. Without him scoring their goals, they could be far worse.”

Lambert does have a point. In a season where not much has gone right, Kane is still producing at a high-rate — maybe even surpassing what he Bavarians were expecting when they broke their budget to sign him last summer.