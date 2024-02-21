 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos shuts down Bayern Munich rumors, unsure on German national team return

By CSmith1919
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid CF: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Last week, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos touched on a really bizarre rumor that almost no one heard: a potential return to Bayern Munich.

While the storybook ending effect of starting and ending a career with the same club might sound great to fans, it did not appeal to Kroos at all.

“I expected a lot of questions about my future today, but not this one,” Kroos said with a laugh (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m always very honored when someone wants me on their team, regardless of whether that’s even true. But in this case I can clearly say that’s not going to happen.”

How weird was that — and where does that kind of nonsense even come from?

Anyway, Kroos was also asked about a potential return to the German national team, but he did not show any of his cards.

“I don’t know yet. I haven’t made a decision. It’s a possibility. We’ll see,” said Kroos remarked.

While a return to Bayern Munich is assuredly not in the cards, it definitely seemed like the veteran midfielder might be open to a spot with the German national team.

