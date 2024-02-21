Report: Joshua Kimmich had “no future” at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich looked to be on the outs under head coach Thomas Tuchel, according to a report from Sport Bild that emerged just before the announcement that Tuchel and Bayern would be parting ways at the end of the season.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Joshua Kimmich has no future under Thomas Tuchel. But in the event of a coaching change and a clear position definition, the club’s bosses are still hopeful Kimmich would find his old strength [@SPORTBILD]

‘In the event of a coaching change’ — that is precisely what has happened. Could it have played a role in the bosses’ decision?

Tuchel had spent the summer transfer window pining for a new defensive midfielder, a profile that the sporting department at Bayern appeared to agree was missing. However, that transfer did not materialize — even though it almost did with João Palhinha’s deadline-day arrival in Munich and a brief revisit to the topic in January.

That has led to a steady curtailing of Kimmich’s importance in the team, culminating in tensions that boiled over after the midfielder’s early substitution in last Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Bochum. Whether those tensions were privately smoothed over in the days since, the club has now effectively enforced a resolution.

A new coach will now arrive in the summer. With it, perhaps a new lease of life for Kimmich’s Bayern career.

Looking for a reaction to the big news on Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel parting ways at the end of the season? We’ve got you covered with a Bavarian Podcast Works — Emergency Podcast! Check it out on Spotify or below: