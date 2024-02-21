Report: Dayot Upamecano’s future at Bayern Munich is uncertain

Three consecutive losses for Bayern Munich, two consecutive red cards for Dayot Upamecano. The 25-year-old French defender will now have to miss the next match in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, and is reportedly finding his status in the squad in jeopardy — per a report from Sport Bild, captured via @iMiaSanMia:

Dayot Upamecano’s Bayern future is now uncertain. As he did last year against Manchester City, the defender made mistakes in important games again this season. Whether it’s due to concentration or nervousness, his suitability for Bayern at the top level is being questioned because his big potential didn’t consistently translate into great quality even though he’s in his third year at Bayern. Upamecano is under contract until 2026 [@SPORTBILD]

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has preferred Upamecano alongside Kim Min-jae as his top center-back pairing this season, but there have been rumblings that Tuchel would like to add FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo to the mix. And that mix, for now, still includes former Ajax and Juventus superstar Matthijs de Ligt.

Kim, though, has long admired his center-back partner. He was quoted in an interview for t-online in December describing how the Frenchman caught the eye back in the days when Kim watched RB Leipzig games to see his South Korean teammate Hwang Hee-chan.

“I watched [Upamecano] very often and with great pleasure,” Kim said at the time in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Upamecano is really a top player, for me one of the best in the world. I’m very happy to have him by my side.”

BFW Analysis

This is crazy talk coming from...well, let’s face it, probably just Bild rather than Bayern.

If there is truth, then the Bavarians are looking to push out one of their best assets — an elite center-back in his prime and Bayern’s paciest player at the position — and scapegoating him for issues that run far beyond him. Upamecano has been at the center of unfortunate moments in big games, sure, but so will many center-backs, especially when they are put under extreme pressure by the play in front of them.

Then again, Bayern responding to adversity by ripping up the personnel sheet? Maybe it is not so far-fetched, after all.