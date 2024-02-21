Liverpool, Bayern Munich manager watch: Xabi Alonso set for longer stay at Leverkusen?

A legend as a player and blossoming as a coach. Former Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso — who also starred for Liverpool FC and Real Madrid in his storied career — has quickly become one of football’s most exciting managerial prospects in his brief tenure in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.

Only do not expect it to end soon.

Jürgen Klopp’s announcement that he will step down as Liverpool coach at the end of the Premier League season, Thomas Tuchel’s struggles at Bayern, and even Carlo Ancelotti’s touch-and-go situation at Real Madrid — all of these have fed speculation over what Xabi’s next destination will be, and when.

But Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has declared that he is “sure” Xabi — who is under contract through the 2025/26 season — will stay at least one more year with his current team. As captured by Sport1:

“Yes, I’m sure of that,” Rolfe is quoted as saying. “One thing is contract situation. The other is how comfortable he feels, his family, himself and that he knows what he has at the club. Also: he has a very good squad, that we will have very good prospects next year, and there will be no upheaval in the team.”

Can Die Werkself — currently in the midst of an extraordinary and undefeated run at the top of the Bundesliga table — keep it all going? One of their top stars, 20-year-old wonderkid Florian Wirtz sounds like he is staying and now it looks like the coach is as well.

For Bayern, it could be a blessing in disguise. That Liverpool job is open now. Wirtz and Alonso are both on their radar, but for the future. And as long as Xabi remains in Leverkusen, the Bavarians — and the Bundesliga — will be sharpened by the iron of fierce competition at the top.

Then again, can Thomas Tuchel last another year? Stay tuned...