Report: Stars could be aligning for Bayern Munich, Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich have finally pulled the plug on the Thomas Tuchel era — and are now reportedly going all in to land their preferred successor.

That successor, naturally, is none other than Xabi Alonso. The former Bayern star is coaching Leverkusen to an invincible season so far and Die Werkself are well on their way to running away with the Bundesliga trophy. And Alonso’s Bayern connection runs deep.

Xabi Alonso is the absolute preferred candidate of Bayern bosses - especially Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who always kept in touch after Alonso’s retirement in 2017. Bayern have already inquired about his availability from the summer, but Alonso would like to wait before making a decision and put his full focus on the rest of the season with Bayer Leverkusen [@kerry_hau]

Leverkusen, of course, are still juggling a campaign on three fronts — so it makes sense for Alonso to keep his focus on his current team, even as rumors swirl over his future, or else the treble would be in danger.

However, the 42-year-old is reportedly open to a Bayern move — however difficult that may be to arrange at this point in time — even amid interest from Liverpool FC.

️ @Plettigoal: At this stage, Xabi Alonso is more willing to join Bayern Munich instead of joining Liverpool



Will Alonso succeed Jürgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel? Or will he stay, as the Leverkusen bosses have been expecting, for at least one more season?

