Opinion: Bayern Munich at a crossroads

Bayern Munich have now sacked their second manager in less than a year. This time, the club will leave Thomas Tuchel in place through the end of the 2023/24 season, giving them several months to mull over what to do next.

The club is at a crossroads.

Bayern in transition

The German Rekordmeister is learning a cold lesson: golden ages do not last forever. Robert Lewandowski is fading away at FC Barcelona, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer are approaching the ends of their careers, and many other legends are long since moved on.

As the veterans pass the baton, the next generation has not yet taken it. And many of them — from players in prime age like Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich to younger ones like Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Matthijs de Ligt — have uncertain futures.

The bumpy ride of the last few seasons has seen management question players’ futures, and players alike wondering if they should stay or go. Even after two very active summer transfer windows, the club could be in for not only a third manager in three seasons, but a roster remake as well.

A tale of three clubs in one city

It is not easy to follow a legend. And at Bayern, the successes of the golden era — as well as Hansi Flick’s extraordinary sextuple run in 2020 — still loom large. It is also not easy to launch a new project, as three London clubs have discovered.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy made the bold call in 2019 to sack the coach who had launched the modern Spurs era — trading Mauricio Pochettino for the man he regarded as one of the gems of the game, José Mourinho. Mourinho did not last two years, and Tottenham’s finishes since Poch’s departure:

2019/20: 6th (Mourinho)

2020/21: 7th (Mourinho/Ryan Mason)

2021/22: 4th (Nuno Espírito Santo/Antonio Conte)

2022/23: 8th (Conte/Cristian Stellini/Mason)

It has been musical chairs in the manager’s chair for Spurs. Nuno lasted four months. Conte resigned in a firestorm. Current coach Ange Postecoglou, after a bright start, now has Spurs fighting for a Champions League spot. He may be the future, but only after years in the wilderness and two win-now coaches in Mourinho and Conte who flamed out, burning time in the process.

Chelsea FC’s story is even more dire. Like Bayern, the Blues have never been known for patience with their coaches. Conte’s brief stint there — from July 2016 to July 2018 — was followed by one year of Maurizio Sarri and an ill-fated project with Frank Lampard, a former star who was too green for the job. Tuchel took over in January of 2021 and won a UCL that year — but was gone by September 2022, just weeks into the new season.

Rather than hire win-now coaches, Chelsea went back down the project well, and have been circling the drain ever since.

2022/23: 12th (Tuchel/Graham Potter/Bruno Saltor/Frank Lampard)

2023/24: currently 10th (Mauricio Pochettino)

The new project under Potter didn’t even last the remainder of his first partial season. Chelsea brought in expensive players on long-term contracts to support their coach (and weave through financial rules), only to pull the plug almost immediately and recast Mauricio Pochettino as the lead.

The Poch era is now also already in trouble and in a recent Athletic podcast it was revealed that some of those new players have now “expressed regret” at the duration of those contracts in the midst of a “grand project that was pitched to them...that has not materialized so far.”

At Arsenal FC, the waning years of the Arsène Wenger era were stagnant. Fans scoffed at the falling of standards. Only top four? Only Europa league? But chosen successor Unai Emery’s tenure was brief and unsteady and it only got worse. Arsenal’s finishes since Wenger left:

2018/19: 5th (Emery)

2019/20: 8th (Emery, Freddie Ljungberg, Mikel Arteta)

2020/21: 8th (Arteta)

2021/22: 5th (Arteta)

However, the last two seasons have turned around. Mikel Arteta has now helmed the Gunners to two straight title challenges. Arsenal is now a force in the Premier League.

It took several seasons of bitter pills to get there — during which not only the squad, but the front office was completely overhauled. The club’s ownership weathered an enormous amount of storm and fury as club favorites such as Mesut Özil and Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang were exiled by Arteta, alongside a promising youngster in Matteo Guendouzi.

But any dressing room revolt was quashed before it could begin. Management’s full backing of Arteta never wavered from the moment of his hiring, and it is now a team completely defined by Arteta — who looks to have launched an era for Arsenal not unlike those of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Can Bayern exercise patience?

Win now, or build again from the ground up?

Bayern, not so long ago, had the makings of a German version of the Arsenal project: a young, exciting coach at the forefront of tactical innovation in the game, who was a lifelong fan of the team to boot, backed by a management team that appeared to be unfailingly in lock-step with him and understood that the club needed a pivot.

That proved not the case. Rightly or wrongly, Bayern pulled the plug a little more than halfway into Julian Nagelsmann’s second season after early signs of trouble, opting instead to focus everything on winning now.

The gambit did not pay off. Backed into their 11th straight Meisterschale under Tuchel last season and look to have blown it completely this year. Tuchel is now on the outs, putting the Bavarians back to square one.

So now the club faces more questions than answers. If they are to engage in a project again, will they have to patience, this time, to see it through? And will they be able to tempt any managers to take the job? Julian Nagelsmanns do not grow on trees, and while Xabi Alonso is the man of the hour, his ties run deep with other top clubs, from Liverpool FC to Real Madrid.

If the club concentrates instead on the present, can they get it right after getting it wrong trying the same approach with Tuchel? If the next one — Conte? Mourinho? Zinedine Zidane? — flames out, what then? Can they avoid the holding pattern — or death spiral — of the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea?

Stay tuned. Because FC Hollywood is so, so back.

