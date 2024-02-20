Details emerge on Joshua Kimmich’s run-in with assistant coach Zsolt Lőw at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured @iMiSanMia), the bizarre altercation between Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and assistant coach Zsolt Lőw took another odd turn.

Lőw is actually Kimmich’s closest confidant on the coaching staff (with friends like that, who needs enemies...am I right?????). However, Kimmich was so furious after the match that his emotions spilled over and the two men exchanged words. Per Sport Bild, this is how it all transpired:

New details about the altercation between Joshua Kimmich and assistant coach Zsolt Lőw after the Bochum game - The Hungarian is actually the one member of the coaching staff with whom Kimmich has the best contact; the two exchange ideas regularly. But after the final whistle, Kimmich was very angry and shouted towards Lőw: ‘One of you has to explain that to me!’. After the substitution, Kimmich is said to have shouted from the bench: ‘How can you take me off?’ The coaching staff’s reasoning was not convincing for Kimmich: the plan was for Leon Goretzka to act as the sole defensive midfielder in front of the defense, with two more attacking players in front of him. On Monday, there was a conversation between Kimmich and Tuchel at Säbener Strasse about the incident. But the meeting failed to change the mood between them.

The last part of the report is key — nothing changed between Kimmich and Tuchel. The relationship between the two is still considered to be broken and not likely to be repaired.