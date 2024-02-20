Bayern Munich and Germany family experiences another loss with passing of Andreas Brehme

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Andreas Brehme has passed away.

Brehme, a left-back who enjoyed stints with HSV Barmbek-Uhlenhorst, FC Saarbrücken, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Real Zaragoza during his career, was probably best known to fans for scoring the penalty goal in West Germany’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 1990 World Cup finale.

Brehme would later go on to have coaching stints with 1. FC Kaiserslautern, SpVgg Unterhaching, and VfB Stuttgart (assistant coach) after his playing days were over.

Bayern Munich club officials offered the following statements on Brehme’s passing:

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president: “The news of the death of Andreas Brehme is a shock for FC Bayern and all German football fans. Andreas Brehme made history and will always be our 1990 World Cup winner. He was a down-to-earth person and someone you could always depend on. He’ll forever be part of the FC Bayern family. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.” Uli Hoeneß, FC Bayern honorary president: “I’m incredibly sad about this shocking news. None of us will ever forget Andreas Brehme because he’s much more than the winning goal in the World Cup final in Rome. We’ve lost a great person and a loyal friend.” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former teammate and member of the FC Bayern supervisory board: “I’m deeply saddened and shocked by the news of Andi Brehme’s death. We played together at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and Andi was a great team player, who was extremely loyal and reliable. His love of life was infectious. The fact he’s already gone at the age of 63 makes me very sad.” Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO: “In Andreas Brehme we’ve lost a German football hero. Everyone in this country still knows where they were when his powerful right-footed shot hit the back of the net in the 1990 World Cup final. TV commentator Gerd Rubenbauer said at the time: ‘Goycochea saw it all the way - he just couldn’t save it...’ Munich was also a second home for the Hamburg native after retiring. He’ll always hold a place in the hearts of Bayern fans.”

Bayern Munich issued this summary of Brehme’s career:

Brehme joined Bayern in summer 1986 from 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The left-back made 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals. He won the Bundesliga title as well as the German Supercup twice, and reached the final of the European Cup with the Munich club in 1987. In 1988 he moved to Inter Milan with Lothar Matthäus, where he collected the Serie A, Italian Super Cup and UEFA Cup titles. Brehme will always be remembered for scoring the penalty in Germany’s 1-0 win over Argentina in the 1990 World Cup final in Rome. After that he played for Real Zaragoza before returning to Kaiserslautern, who he led to the Bundesliga title as captain in 1998. He also won the DFB Cup in 1996 with the Rhineland-Palatinate club.

In that 1990 final, Brehme took the penalty because Lothar Matthäus had issues with his cleats during the match and was not feeling 100% comfortable with his footwear. No matter, as Brehme stepped up to seal the game for West Germany. It was the only goal scored in a match that many felt the Germans had dominated from start to finish. What a moment in German footballing history.

Brehme will always hold a special place in the heart for many German fans considering his great performances in the spotlight and his knack for being involved in game-changing moments.