Factions with the Bayern Munich locker room revealed as Thomas Tuchel is at the center of the divide

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is a division within the Bayern Munich locker room and it centers around head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Specifically, Bild has broken down which players are pro-Tuchel and which players are no longer supporting the coach:

• Players still behind Thomas Tuchel: Manuel Neuer, Raphaël Guerreiro, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Harry Kane, Eric Dier. • Players against Thomas Tuchel: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Matthijs de Ligt, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry.

If it is true, it would it would not exactly be a surprise to see the locker room as divided as the fanbase, given how some of the players have been handled by Tuchel this season. However, it still would not explain the way the team has completely collapsed as a unit over the past three matches. Even the pro-Tuchel bunch has been lethargic and apathetic on the pitch.

Also, are the other players just neutral in the matter, while the seasons burns down around them? It could be true, but it also could just be wild speculation. If the coach has lost his impact with the group, chances any ant-Tuchel group has a lot more members.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was confronted by fans on his way to the office this morning and asked if Tuchel would be sacked. Bild — allegedly — captured the exchange (via @iMiaSanMia):

When Jan-Christian Dreesen arrived at Säbener Straße this morning, a fan asked him: ‘Will Tuchel leave or not?’. Dreesen only smiled - the fan then said again: ‘No joke’ - Dreesen said with a grin: ‘Let’s see’, and then rushed into the garage.

Locker room division? Club executives reportedly caught off-guard and unable to offer a reply consistent with club messaging to random fans on the street? The situation is not good even if it is — potentially — being exaggerated in these reports.