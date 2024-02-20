Bayern Campus Round Up: Sloppy starts to the new year

Here is the Bayern Munich campus round up for the past weekend and the first one of the year. For those who do not know, most youth leagues in Germany take winter breaks because their stadiums simply cannot protect them from the weather, opting to try and avoid the bad weather as much as possible. This has naturally meant that most of Bayern’s youth teams haven’t played a single competitive match in many, many months. And unfortunately, none of them have started well. Here is the round up, with highlights included via the links:

Beyond the fact that this was the first match Bayern’s U-23s had played this year, it was also significant for the inclusions of Maximilian Wagner, Adam Aznou and Jonathan Asp-Jensen into the squad. The trio seem to be making the step up from the U-19s. But that was not the extent of the changes in the squad. Seven of the players who started Bayern II’s last match all the way back in November are not part of the squad anymore. As hard as it might be to wrap one’s head around it, Aleksandar Pavlović started that game. The likes of Frans Krätzig, Lukas Schneller, Lucas Copado, and Taichi Fukui are also not part of the squad anymore, and the lack of chemistry between the players was painfully apparent as 11 individuals limped to a dull defeat against Greuther Fürth’s U-23 side, who came into the match 3rd bottom in the table.

It was tough going for Bayern II, who lacked the structure and confidence on the ball to do anything against Greuther Fürth’s high press. Time and again, Bayern II would be forced into losing the ball in bad spots. It was merely a lack of quality from the opponents that let Bayern off the hook. In reality, a bore 0-0 draw would have probably been the right result. But it was equally fitting that the only goal of the game came from an aimless lofted ball into the Bayern box that the keeper, two-meter tall Ritzy Hülsmann, fumbled, dropping the ball right to Fürth striker Sebastian Müller for an easy finish. Bayern II did fight, to their credit, and experienced captain Steve Breitkreuz even got within inches of the equalizer deep in added time. But the equalizing goal never came.

24 points behind top spot and 15 points clear of the relegation zone with a couple of games in hand, Bayern II remains firmly in midtable. The focus for the rest of the season will be on promoting the exciting youngsters in the squad and helping their growth. That quest will continue on Saturday, February 24th, 1PM EST against Aschaffenburg. As always, if you want to watch the game, the link will be available a day before the game on Bayern’s Campus Twitter.

Another game, another defeat. This was actually not the first U-19 Bayern game of the year. In fact, it was the fifth and just the third since new coach Rene Marić took over for Michael Hartmann. Having begun the year with 3-0 and 4-1 losses, Rene Marić brought a spark of life back, starting with two wins. That winning streak is over after this weekend, though, after Karlsruhe jumped above Bayern in the table with a win and pushing the Bavarians down to 7th. Of course, as mentioned above, the team was shorn of some of its’ best talents, with the suspended Javier Fernandez added that list. However, January’s star signing Jonah Kusi-Asare was in the squad for the first time, though he started on the bench.

After a rough opening seven minutes, Bayern started taking control and created a decent flurry of chances around the 10 minute mark. The visitors then settled into good spells of possession, but lacked real attacking intent. The lack of chances created was rather astounding. This pattern continued until half time, where, as had been a habit this season, the team started struggling. The hosts came out the better side, drawing out a phenomenal save from keeper Anthony Pavlesic and managing to disturb the Bavarians’ possession much better than in the first half. Kusi-Asare finally made his debut for the side, but the joy was short lived as Mateo Kritzer opened the scoring within a minute of talented Swede taking the field. The struggle to create chances continued all the way until the final whistle.

Marić’s side remains a work in progress and will get another chance to prove its’ mettle against the runaway league leaders Hoffenheim next week on Saturday, February 24th, at 5 AM EST. The fixtures don’t get easier for them, either, with the Round of 16 in the UEFA Youth League coming up just a few days after the clash against the league leaders.

The U-17s, who have been so convincing this season, suffered a heavy loss to Mainz in their first competitive game of the year. Again, the squad has seen heavy upheaval due to the changes in the older youth teams and subsequent promotions from the squad. For anyone who cares about the U-17 league table, Bayern is still very much in the hunt, sitting five points behind leaders Eintracht Frankfurt with a game in hand.