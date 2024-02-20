Bayern Munich hoping team can reboot and start fresh this weekend against RB Leipzig

According to report from Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel offered support to the team during Monday’s meeting. To help the squad recharge, the manager also is giving the team Tuesday off in hopes of getting them fresh for Saturday’s Bundesliga showdown with RB Leipzig:

Thomas Tuchel supported his players during the debriefing of the 3-2 defeat in Bochum and gave them Tuesday to clear their heads and spend time with their families. Preparation for the home game against Leipzig begins on Wednesday.

To have any chance at scraping back into the league title hunt Bayern Munich will need to win against Die Roten Bullen — a task that might not be easy given the current state of the squad’s form.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

As always, we appreciate all the support!