Report: If Bayern Munich sacks Thomas Tuchel, it will target Xabi Alonso

According to a report from Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has its no. 1 candidate in mind for a head coach should the club decide to sack Thomas Tuchel — Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso:

Bayern are targeting a move for Xabi Alonso should Thomas Tuchel be sacked as head coach. Any appointment of Alonso would be with a view to him taking over permanently in the summer. Despite CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen saying that Tuchel would remain in his position, it is thought that Bayern are considering a change, with Alonso high on the list of targets.

Of course, Alonso would be near the top of the list, but getting him will not be easy. Aside of any allegiance he might feel toward his fantastic work at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has also been linked to the job at Liverpool FC, where he would take over for outgoing skipper Jürgen Klopp.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

As always, we appreciate all the support!