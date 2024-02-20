Training Report: Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer working hard to return at Bayern Munich; Manuel Neuer spends a moment with fans; Noussair Mazraoui out three weeks; and MORE!

In a bit of good news (which has been hard to come by for a few weeks now), Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies is making great progress in his recovery from a ligament strain.

The Canadian has is looking to get in the lineup to help his reeling team get through what has been an absolutely abhorrent stretch of play.

Seeing Davies back on the pitch might spark some life into the squad:

Alphonso #Davies trainiert individuell und wieder mit Ball. Gleich startet auch das Mannschaftstraining des #FCBayern @tonline pic.twitter.com/MmPfUBs1Bj — Julian Buhl (@julianbuhl) February 19, 2024

Alphonso #Davies trains individually and again with the ball. Team training for #FCBayern @tonline is about to start.

Die Bewegungen von #Davies wirken schon wieder sehr dynamisch. Er könnte eine wichtige Option für #Tuchel und den #FCBayern gegen Leipzig werden. @tonline pic.twitter.com/wvQmNlKHPO — Julian Buhl (@julianbuhl) February 19, 2024

The movements of #Davies appear very dynamic again. He could become an important option for #Tuchel and #FCBayern against Leipzig. @tonline

Below, there is another shot of Davies getting in some work:

Alphonso Davies back on the ball today [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/USLtAI3BnB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 19, 2024

Bayern Munich released a video of Davies on its X (Twitter account):

Hütchen dribbeln ✅ pic.twitter.com/AqZK6z5Vux — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 19, 2024

Coincidentally, Davies’ agent was reportedly in Spain meeting with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid about a potential move in the summer.

Great times.

Mazraoui is out three weeks

According to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Noussair Mazraoui is out for three weeks, leaving Bayern Munich with a shortage of right-backs:

Noussair Mazraoui will be out for around three weeks [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 19, 2024

The day after...

Manuel Neuer and Dayot Upamecano arrived at the complex at the same time for what had to be a tense regeneration session at Säbener Straße today:

Most of the players from #FCBayern have already arrived at Säbener Straße, #Neuer and #Upamecano together. Thomas #Tuchel scheduled the training session at 10:30 a.m. @tonline

Neuer takes a moment for fans

A a time where nearly everyone is hammering Bayern Munich, Neuer took a moment to engage with some fans

Regenerationseinheit beendet. Auch #Neuer verlässt das Trainingsgelände schon wieder. Nimmt sich aber noch kurz Zeit für die Fans #FCBayern @tonline pic.twitter.com/ajlFIx9ujy — Julian Buhl (@julianbuhl) February 19, 2024

Regeneration unit finished. #Neuer also leaves the training ground again. But he takes a moment for the fans #FCBayern @tonline

Laimer continues to push forward

In addition to Davies, Konrad Laimer continues his individual work:

Alphonso Davies ist zurück am Ball! ⚽



Auch Konrad Laimer hat heute individuell trainiert. #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/WrcSDS7NYt — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 19, 2024

Alphonso Davies is back on the ball! ⚽ Konrad Laimer also trained individually today. #FCBayern #MiaSanMia

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

As always, we appreciate all the support!