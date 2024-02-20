Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel remains out injured for VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich loanees had another full week with their teams. Alexander Nübel was still out with a hip injury, while there were plenty of goals and assists spread out among the loanees. Frans Krätzig is settling in just fine in Austria, while Paul Wanner and David Herold score for their teams. Lukas Schneller also gets a start for Freiburg II after their poor form. See who else was in action this week:

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Although it was only listed as knock last week, Nübel is now listed out until early March with a hip injury. Stuttgart won this week 2-1 without him.

Stuttgart will host Köln on Saturday — likely without Nübel.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić played the full 90 minutes again as part of a back three. He didn’t produce much in the attack — no shots, assists, or chances created — but completed 85% of his passes. On defense, he was slightly more productive with a blocked shot, two clearances, and five recoveries. This was enough to hold Heidenheim to just one goal and Leverkusen cruised to a 2-1 victory and opened the gap atop the Bundesliga table to eight points.

Leverkusen will host Mainz on Friday in league play.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV and played sixty minutes against Heracles. He created and took many chances in the attack. He had three shots — two on goal, which required saves, and one that missed badly. He also created four chances for his teammates to shoot and assisted PSV’s second goal of the day shortly before being subbed off. PSV went on to win 2-0.

PSV hosts Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday. They will return to league play on Saturday with a road trip to PEC Zwolle.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Zagreb was in Spain on Thursday for their Conference League match against Real Betis. Vidovic was on the bench to start the match, but came in in the 66th minute while the match was still 0-0. He only had nine touches, but completed all six passes he attempted. Other than that, he did nothing of note. Zagreb went on to win 1-0 on a 75th minute penalty.

Vidović started for Zagreb in their return to league play in their home match against NK Varazdin. He completed 96% of his passes and had a shot, which was blocked. He was subbed in the 62nd minute. Zagreb went on to win 1-0 on a penalty again.

Zagreb will host Real Betis in the Conference League return fixture. They will also host league leaders Rijeka on Sunday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović was on the bench for Frosinone’s 3-0 home loss against Roma, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Frosinone will travel to take on Juventus on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig started for Wien for the second straight match. He followed up his assist and man of the match performance last week with another great game — this time with a goal! With his team went up 1-0, he took a shot from just outside the box that beat the keeper towards the far corner right before halftime. His team went down to ten men in the second half, but they held Altach to just a single second half goal. Krätzig was subbed off deep in stoppage time and received a yellow card for going off too slow. Wien held on to win 2-1.

Austria Wien will face their Viennese derby rivals, Rapid Wien, away on Sunday. Austria currently sits one point behind Rapid for a spot in the top-six.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg when they hosted VfL Osnabrück. He completed 89% of his passes and created one chance for his teammates to shoot. He also had just one shot, which resulted in a goal to put his team up 3-0 right before halftime. Wanner was subbed off in the 65th minute and Elversberg went onto win 3-1.

Elversberg will travel to Hamburg to face HSV on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was not in the matchday squad for Münster’s 3-0 win away to VfB Lübeck.

Münster will host MSV Duisburg on Friday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the matchday squad for Magdeburg’s 3-2 loss at Hertha BSC.

Magdeburg will host Kabadayi’s Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee was on the bench to start the match against Schalke. He came off the bench in the 74th minute with his team 1-0. He had one shot — which was blocked — and completed 12 of 12 passes. Unfortunately, this was not enough and Wiesbaden fell 1-0.

Wiesbaden will host Paderborn on Friday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was on the bench for Schalke’s 1-0 win against Wiesbaden, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Schalke will travel to take on Magdeburg on Saturday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started for KSC and played 90 minutes at left-back. On defense, he had four clearances, but his biggest contribution came in the attack. With his team down 2-1, Herold shot a ball from the edge of the box that went across face of goal and in. This equalizer held up as the final score. This was also Herold’s first goal since the 2021/22 season with Bayern II.

KSC will travel to take on 1.FC Kaiserslautern.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Last week, I called out Freiburg II for not starting Schneller despite having their horrendous form. This week, Schneller started in goal and Freiburg II won! On the day, Schneller save three shots on goal and only allowed two first-half goals against FC Ingolstadt. Freiburg II came back with goals in the 89th minute and in stoppage time and won 3-2.

Freiburg II will host Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer will return to action on March 2.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the matchday squad for Lustenau’s 1-0 loss against SK Austria Klagenfurt.

Lustenau will travel to face Red Bull Salzburg.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartberg’s 0-0 draw against LASK.

Hartberg will travel to face Altach on Saturday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

The Austrian 2. Liga will return next weekend.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was on the bench for St. Gallen’s 2-2 draw, but did not make it onto the field.

St. Gallen will host FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was not in the matchday squad for Wigan’s 4-2 loss against Oxford United. He was back on the bench on Saturday, when Wigan took on Shrewsbury Town. He came into the match in the 83rd minute when his team was up 1-0. He didn’t influence the match much, but he helped Wigan see the match through to the finish line to win 1-0.

Wigan will host Cheltenham on Friday.

Portugal – Liga Potugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui was on the bench for Portimonense’s 1-1 draw against Vitoria de Guimaraes, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Portimonense will travel to face league leaders Benfica.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad followed up her equalizer against Wolfsburg with a winner against 1.FC Nürnberg on Monday! The goal came when her team was level at 1-1 and it was the second goal from a Leverkusen center-back on the day. Leverkusen went onto win 2-1.

Unfortunately, the unbeaten streak couldn’t last when Leverkusen hosted Hoffenheim. Leverkusen had to overcome a first-minute own goal. Bragstad tried to keep the damage to the one goal with a blocked shot, three clearances, an interception, and four recoveries. Unfortunately, they would concede another goal in the 75th minute, which would be the winner at 2-1.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Like Bragstad, Vilhjálmsdóttir also started and played the full 90 minutes against Nürnberg. She did not record any shots, but created four chances for her team to score and sent seven balls into the final third. This paid off for Leverkusen as Vilhjálmsdóttir recorded the assists on both goals. This all contributed to her being the highest-rated player in the match.

Vilhjálmsdóttir followed up her top performance against Nürnberg with three shots — two of them blocked and one off target — and created two chances for her teammates to score. Unfortunately, her efforts were not enough to help her team get a result.

Leverkusen will host SGS Essen on March 5 in the DFB-Pokal Frauen after the international break.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla started and for Köln against bottom of the league Duisburg. She got three shots off — all of which were off target. She also created two chances for her team to score. Unfortunately, this was not enough to break the deadlock and Padilla was subbed off in the 73rd minute. The score remained 0-0 and split the points.

Köln will host Werder Bremen after the break.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started and played the full 90 minutes for Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt. On defense, she recorded five clearances, two interceptions, and six recoveries. This helped hold Frankfurt to just one goal and RB Leipzig was able to win 2-1.

Leipzig will travel to face Wolfsburg after the break.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.