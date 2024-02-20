Opinion: There was never any justification for sacking Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich

This is going to be a tough one.

We try to avoid personalising articles too much to maintain a professional standard but this one hurts for me, personally.

For the uninitiated, Bayern Munich is my favourite club. That much should be obvious.

What is slightly less obvious — but still extremely obvious if one was to read through any of my work — is that Julian Nagelsmann is my favourite manager. Nagelsmann is a coach who I’ve followed ever since his days in charge of TSG Hoffenheim and his young age combined with his revolutionary approach to tactics attracted me like no other coach ever has. When Nagelsmann — himself a childhood Bayern fan — was announced as Hansi Flick’s successor at the Bayern helm, it was a dream come true for me. My favourite club being coached by my favourite coach, and the five-year contract was a clear statement: We are here for the long-term, not for a quick smash-and-grab.

The list of reasons why Nagelsmann was dismissed after just under two years in charge is not a very long one, but the reasons themselves have nuances that it seems like no one has really wanted to tackle despite them being ripe for analysis. So, what exactly went wrong?

This article should be prefaced with the following: I believe Nagelsmann should not have been sacked, let alone at the stage of the season in which he was sacked, and I believed this from day one. My stance has only been strengthened with every week that goes by which includes another disappointing performance from Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern.

I heard he threw it all away: The immediate past at time of sacking

He gambled 'til his dying day.

Julian Nagelsmann was sacked on the 24th of March, 2023; five days after Bayern Munich suffered a 2-1 loss to a Xabi Alonso-led Bayer Leverkusen which saw Die Rekordmeister fall one point behind Borussia Dortmund. While this Leverkusen may not be the all-conquering juggernauts that the team has become in recent months, this was still a top level team at the very beginning of an undefeated streak that is still going to this day, and Leverkusen only got this victory through two controversial penalty calls.

From February all the way to the date of sacking, Bayern failed to win just once, in a 3-2 loss to — you guessed it — Borussia Mönchengladbach in a game which saw Dayot Upamecano sent off within the first ten minutes for not making contact with Alassane Plea before the French striker fell to the ground. These weeks included another ten-man game against VfL Wolfsburg which Bayern won 4-2, a game against then-title challenging Union Berlin which Bayern saw out 3-0, and a two-leg masterclass against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 in which Bayern faced the most talented attacking trio ever assembled in the history of football... and came out of it without conceding a single goal. There is no subjective wiggle-room here, all these results are just the factual statements of what occurred in the games. I’m definitely not saying the board was out of their mind to sack Nagelsmann, but I’m also definitely saying the board was out of their mind to sack Nagelsmann.

Excuse the sarcasm. It’s my only outlet beyond letting all the bottled rage and frustration escape in the form of obscenities that would get me blacklisted from every publication on planet Earth.

You had to kill me but it killed you just the same: The reported reasons for the dismissal

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed.

The then-CEO of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, stated that Julian Nagelsmann was dismissed due to the board feeling that Nagelsmann would not be able to capture all three trophies available to him coming into the late stages of the season, delivering the famous ‘the treble was in danger’ line. Besides the hilarious nature of this statement with the benefit of hindsight, this line of reasoning was ripped to shreds in the days following its genesis. Let’s look at the state Bayern was in.

Yes, the team was a point behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, but this was with the caveat that the two teams had a game remaining against each other in which Bayern were sure to dispatch Dortmund with the kind of form they were in, even with the Leverkusen hiccup in mind. In the DfB Pokal, Bayern had a quarter-final to play against SC Freiburg, and once again Bayern’s good form and understanding of how they are meant to play put them in a strong position to go all the way.

The final trophy in question was the Champions League, in which Bayern were coming off one of the strongest two-leg displays the team has shown in the last decade against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side. The team were drawn against eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals, but the games against them would require intensity and understanding between players that the squad simply would not find if they were thrown into a situation of having to adapt to a new coach. Bayern’s position was not unstable due to coaching weaknesses, and in fact did not seem unstable at all despite the tough fixtures ahead. In fact, it can be argued that even if one is to put aside the fact that the squad was clicking with Nagelsmann, Nagelsmann himself was far better equipped to handle Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Yes, Tuchel might be renowned for his planning in knockout games, but Nagelsmann’s tactics were specifically designed to break down structured defenses through constant movements on and off the ball to pull opposition players out of position while maintaining defensive solidity through central overloads which allowed for easy counter-pressing in the event that the ball was lost. There was no reason to sack Nagelsmann, and there was no sane argument to justify replacing him with a manager so drastically different tactically.

It’s now been nearly a year since Julian Nagelsmann was axed from his seat at the Bayern Munich table, and with every day that goes by the regrets only continue to pile up. But what exactly marks the difference between how Nagelsmann tinkered with the team in comparison to how Tuchel has changed things? That’s a far bigger question, and in the words of CGPGrey, is a story for another time.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

