Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich didn’t deserve loss to VfL Bochum — is he right?

Bayern Munich’s loss to VfL Bochum at the weekend — a third straight defeat — has sent the Bavarians scrambling for answers.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel, however, was quick to emphasize after the match that the result was “not fair” to Bayern’s performance — highlighting Bayern’s heavy xG advantage and adding “if we play this game five more times, we’d win it five times.”

He added: “The ‘how’ [Bayern played] is crucial, the ‘how’ was fine today. That’s why today’s 90 minutes are very different from the second half at Lazio or the game at Leverkusen. Today was a bit of Murphy’s Law. Anything that could go wrong went wrong today.”

Is he right?

Bayern started and finished strong

Bayern did begin the game on fire.

The first goal was a fine example of Bayern building up pressure until it broke the opposition. Two consecutive corners from Joshua Kimmich each resulted in good chances — Harry Kane with a decent far post effort on the first, Matthijs de Ligt with a thundering header that had Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann beat on the second. Riemann had a monster day and only a defender’s clearance off the line kept that out.

Even then, it took a dogged effort to keep the attack going. De Ligt chased down a loose ball, Kimmich showed great passing vision, Musiala flashed smart off-the-ball movement to drift into space. His first effort was blocked, and it took Goretzka’s quick thinking and incisive passing to free him up for another try.

Bayern also poured on the chances in the final fifteen or so minutes, after the score was 3-1. And narrow misses here and there could have changed the game. In football, though, that is always true. Still, the numbers overwhelmingly favor Bayern. Lazio (2nd half) and Leverkusen, this was not.

Bochum’s goals did not come from nowhere

While Bochum’s goals came against the run of play — and from low xG chances — they were far from unlikely or unearned.

Bayern’s Goretzka admitted as much — calling their equalizer “textbook Bochum” and “exactly how they play football.” Bayern had tried to find a solution for this, but failed.

However, the errors are more than individual and the mistakes Bayern players made happened in a structure that does not account for them.

Below, the lead-up to Bochum’s first goal. Bayern employs width, flooding to either sideline with their wide players — a Tuchel principle and a sharp departure from the Nagelsmann era.

Jamal Musiala drops in to receive and is always looking to turn upfield right away for a dribble — rather than lay off to the nearest wide outlet, in this case unmarked left-back Raphäel Guerreiro, and continue with a run off the ball.

Bochum defends tight and converge on Musiala. The Bayern playmaker runs straight into the press and loses the ball — not for the last time that day, and not unlike how he lost the ball in the lead-up to Lazio’s penalty in the Champions League midweek match.

And so Bochum gains immediate numerical advantage centrally and are ready to attack:

The result is an eventual goal from the right winger, Takuma Asano, compounded by an error from Guerreiro who stops tracking back briefly and is unable to recover. However, the danger has already been created.

Bochum’s second goal came from a corner, but it was won from a similar transition. Once again Bayern fans wide on the wings and look for Musiala dropping in centrally — with no combination options nearby and a known habit of looking upfield.

The defenders take away that option. Musiala tries it anyway and loses the ball — the center-backs or right-back might have been safer choices — and once again Bayern is overloaded.

The right winger, Leroy Sané, holds the sideline but is no option to combine — and so accomplishes little more than take himself out of any transitional defense. His opposite number on the left wing, Guerreiro, is outside the field of view. When the transition begins, Bayern is spread too thin to counter-press.

This time it is only a corner — but Bochum has been lethal all season in creating chances from them. Kevin Schlotterbeck pops up unmarked to head past Manuel Neuer.

And as a commentator noted in our Leverkusen breakdown, Leverkusen also scored on Bayern in a textbook manner. When goals like that occur, even against the run of play, Bayern can only really blame themselves.

Tuchel’s tactics in focus

More often than, a sloppy play does not get punished — the attacking team takes a bad touch or decision somewhere along the way. When they are, however, it can come as no surprise.

But is it individual error or Bayern’s setup? Maybe neither — or both.

Musiala arguably needs to make better decisions in these situations. Yet they are also the situations where he can bring his best qualities to bear. If Musiala is not on the field to wriggle through defenders and unleash the Bayern attack, what is he there for?

Like many of Bayern’s attack-minded players, Musiala is a risk-taker. A good coach plans to lose the ball — and plots how to gain it back. That was how Bayern operated under Julian Nagelsmann, a minimum width disciple. It is the principle behind gegenpressing. And it looks like a fundamental tension between the style of Bayern players and the philosophy of Thomas Tuchel.

Width, patience, and control are all valid approaches employed at all levels of the game. But to play a retention game, the team has to be set up to be focused on possession rather than incision all the way up to the opponent’s box. To play guns-blazing central chaos? Well, for a start, the passing triangles should get much tighter to the midfield playmakers, which helps in both build-up and ball recovery.

It is probably no wonder that Tuchel wants all sorts of personnel changes at Bayern. But he has not gotten them all yet and appears to be struggling to find structures compatible with the team he has.

Bayern’s problems are beyond tactical...and beyond Tuchel

Yet incoherency between coach and squad is not the full story, either.

Bayern has been battered repeatedly in recent seasons by teams willing to play bravely against them. The “mentality monsters” in Munich seem to be walking on eggshells — terrified, as The Athletic has suggested — of being the ones to oversee the end of a dynasty.

If squads assembled on much lower budgets run by far less celebrated coaches an show such unity and spirit, why can’t the Bavarians? Is Bayern becoming a psychological victim of its own success — undone by the weight of the standards they have set upon themselves?

When Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann almost a year ago, it was touted as an enforcement of those standards — the treble, at the time, was “in danger”. When Bayern sacked the men who sacked Nagelsmann at the end of the season, it was the same: they had not put together a strong enough team.

Now with Bayern flailing and what is left of the treble in peril of perishing outright, the Bavarians are learning that acting ruthless is not always enough. To climb out of this hole, they will need to do more than to get it right in the tactics room and on the field — they will need to find their joy again.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

As always, we appreciate all the support!