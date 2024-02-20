Bundesliga title watch: Can Bayern Munich overcome eight-point deficit to Leverkusen?

Twelve games remain in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, and Bayer Leverkusen sit top of the table — a full eight points ahead of Bayern Munich after the Bavarians fell 3-2 away to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Can Bayern turn this around?

To do so, Leverkusen — undefeated so far this season with an 18-4-0 record — will have to start losing. Under Xabi Alonso, this is a club that has demonstrated iron will and continued to find ways to win even in the close games.

And Die Werkself have only two matches against the current top four remaining. Here is their full slate:

Feb 23: vs. Mainz

Mar 3: at FC Köln

Mar 10: vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Mar 17: at SC Freiburg

Mar 30: vs. Hoffenheim

Apr 3: DFB-Pokal semi-final vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

Apr 6: at Union Berlin

Apr 13: vs. Werder Bremen

Apr 20: at Borussia Dortmund

Apr 27: vs. VfB Stuttgart

May 4: at Eintracht Frankfurt

May 11: at VfL Bochum

May 18: vs. FC Augsburg

Bayern, meanwhile, have a Champions League campaign to navigate too — a second leg against Lazio, with the Bavarians down 0-1 on aggregate so far, looms large on March 5. Bayern’s remaining schedule:

Feb 24: vs. RB Leipzig

Mar 1: at SC Freiburg

Mar 5: Champions League Ro16 vs. Lazio

Mar 9: vs. Mainz

Mar 16: at SV Darmstadt

Mar 30: vs. Borussia Dortmund

Apr 6: at FC Heidenheim

Apr 13: vs. FC Köln

Apr 20: at Union Berlin

Apr 27: vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

May 4: at VfB Stuttgart

May 11: vs. VfL Wolfsburg

May 18: at Hoffenheim

Like Leverkusen, the Bavarians face both of the remaining top four teams as well as Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they also have a match this weekend against 5th-placed RB Leipzig — always one of the Bundesliga’s dangerous sides.

That Thomas Tuchel and Bayern will need to take care of business and drop no further points goes without saying. Should the Bavarians do so, they will sit at 86 points. To beat that, Leverkusen will need to average 2.33 points per game in its last 12.

If Bayern drop even three more points, Leverkusen will need only 2.08 per game from its last 12 — or 25 points total. Nine wins to win outright, or eight and one draw to tie on points. If Bayern win out, the requirement would be 28 points — 10 wins (or nine and two or more draws) to win, eight wins and four draws to tie.

Sounding grim? Die Werkself average 2.64 points per game on the season so far.

Bayern could be effectively out of it by this weekend with another loss to RB Leipzig. But Leverkusen have a tricky slate beginning in April, too: consecutive matches against Werder (7th), BVB (4th), Stuttgart (3rd), and Frankfurt (6th), followed by a road trip to none other than Bochum — that plucky team that played brave and sent Bayern tumbling.

Perhaps Die Unabsteigbaren has yet some part to play in the end, for good or ill to Bavarian fortunes. In any event, Bayern’s destiny is now out of its hands — but it still has a job to do to close out the season strong.

