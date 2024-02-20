Leon Goretzka: “Horror movie” leaves Bayern Munich’s title hopes in tatters

Eight points out of top spot, twelve matches to play. A three-game losing skid. Yes, it is safe to say Bayern Munich is staring down a major crisis.

The latest blow, Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to bottom-half-of-table VfL Bochum, may just have been the straw to break the camel’s back.

“It feels like a horror movie, everything is going against us at the moment,” Leon Goretzka said after the game (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course we can stand up and say that we started the game well. But now you feel stupid to limit yourself to half an hour. In the end we tried everything, so you can’t blame us.”

As Bayern’s bosses and players search for the optimism to keep going in dark times, Goretzka delivered a dose of reality: Bayern’s hopes for a 12th straight Meisterschale now hang by a thread.

“Right now it’s hard to believe in it,” the star midfielder admitted. “It’s not even the question we should be answering right now. We should find our performance again.”

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

