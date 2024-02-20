Frans Krätzig sees great opportunity for growth, development and at Austria Wien to bring back to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig was loaned out to Austrian club Austria Wien (Vienna) at the end of the winter transfer window, as it was becoming increasingly more difficult for him to find minutes.

The club’s winter additions of Eric Dier and Sacha Boey, along with Noussair Mazraoui returning from the African Cup of Nations added to lowering the potential to find minutes for the 21-year old, though now Thomas Tuchel has been faced with injuries to Alphonso Davies and Sacha Boey. Not to mention, Bouna Sarr recently tore his cruciate ligament, so Tuchel could still wind up being defensively short-handed at times, but the loan opportunity is a good one nonetheless for Krätzig, who has already featured twice and has one goal and one assist for the Austrian outfit.

During an interview with Austria Wien’s Viola TV show (via Sport1), the young defender explained that his experience for the club will equip him with the right traits to continue to grow and develop at a cadence where he is routinely getting first team minutes. “I can take a lot with me in terms of football. The playing time, getting back into the rhythm of the game again and again – that’s what I’m here for,” he explained.

Before he was loaned out, Krätzig made a total of 7 first team appearances for Bayern, 2 of which were starts in the DFB-Pokal first and second rounds. He scored in the 4-0 win over SC Preußen Münster and provided an assist in the shock 2-1 loss to FC Saarbrücken, while all of his Bundesliga and Champions League appearances came as a substitute, the longest shift of which came in Bayern’s 7-0 Hinrunde demolition of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena.

At a club like Bayern, there is a constant pressure to deliver positive results and perform at the highest level, which is something Krätzig had to learn to deal with in the right way. “In the team, it’s a brutally cohesive unit. Nothing comes in and out. There’s only pressure – and you have to channel it somehow,” he explained.

With his first two appearances as evidence for how the rest of his loan spell will go in Austria, it looks like he will really be able to get a lot of positive experience and confidence under his belt. When his loan spell is up, Bayern can reassess whether or not he could integrate back into their first team, but a lot of that can depend on whether Thomas Tuchel is still around by the summer or not.