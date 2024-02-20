Daily Schmankerl: Juventus tracking Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka?; Chelsea rivals Manchester United for Mathys Tel; PSG eyes Joshua Kimmich; Jamal Musiala recognized; Should Harry Kane have moved to Real Madrid or Manchester City?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has had a solid season in Bavaria, especially during the Hinrunde where put in a string of strong showings before experiencing a recent dip in performance.

Of late, though, Goretzka — like many of his teammates — appears to be in the thick of a rumored schism with head coach Thomas Tuchel. More and more, we are seeing rumors linking some of the club’s foundational players with moves away this summer and Goretzka could be the latest to — potentially — follow suit.

A report from TuttoJuve.com journalist’s Mirko Di Natale indicates that Juventus might be interested in bringing the Germany international to Serie A:

Leon Goretzka is one of many profiles on Juventus’ list of midfielders to strengthen the team next summer. Valued at €40m, Goretzka has yet to make a decision over his future.

Goretzka has been in the crosshairs of a very vocal segment of the Bayern Munich online fanbase for months now, but he has persevered through the noise. With his individual future — and the future of the club — more uncertain than ever, will he move on?

Chelsea FC could swoop in to battle Manchester United for Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel, should the Frenchman push for a move this summer:

Chelsea could reportedly be set to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Bayern Munich’s talented young striker Mathys Tel. Simon Phillips claims the Blues are scouting Tel and have added him to their list of targets for the summer, with a major signing up front making sense as a priority for Mauricio Pochettino and co. Tel has shown some promise during his time at Bayern, though he’s perhaps not played as much as he would’ve liked, with Harry Kane coming in up front and not looking like someone who’s likely to lose his place any time soon. Tel could therefore do well to consider someone like Chelsea, who have shown their commitment to trusting and developing top young players like him. The Red Devils are also a little short of goals at the moment, with an over-reliance on youngster Rasmus Hojlund, while Marcus Rashford has suffered a major dip in form this term.

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala scored Bayern Munich’s opening goal in the team’s 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum and turned in a pretty solid performance overall. For that, he earned a spot on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bayern Munich have now suffered a third loss in a row, losing 3-2 to VfL Bochum and essentially killing the team’s chances at winning the Bundesliga and... possibly putting the nail in manager Thomas Tuchel’s coffin?

In this podcast, Samrin and Rayyan discuss what went wrong against Bochum, what’s going wrong in general at Bayern, and what Bayern’s future holds in trying to fix things. Included in this pod:-

An overview of the VfL Bochum game, with lineups, a tactical discussion and general outlook of the match.

Thomas Tuchel’s future at Bayern and why it should or should not end immediately.

Bayern’s prospects for the managerial position if Tuchel were to depart now or in the summer.

The problem with the players — a lack of motivation? Conviction? Or something else?

Rayyan’s usual jabs at the existence of Twitter as a platform.

Micah Richards thinks Harry Kane should have made a move to Manchester City or Real Madrid rather than Bayern Munich:

Micah Richards believes Harry Kane should have bided his time and signed for Manchester City or Real Madrid instead of Bayern Munich. Kane has gone down as one of the best strikers in Premier League history but despite his 278 goals for Tottenham, he has never won a trophy in his career. The England captain moved to Bayern in a £82m transfer this past summer to finally change that but it’s not looking good so far. Kane has been banging in the goals in Germany but he has already lost a DFL Super Cup final and been knocked out of the DFL Pokal while Bayern trail Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and lost the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Lazio this week. It’s looking possible Kane won’t win a trophy this season which has prodded Richards into thinking he shouldn’t have made the move and instead waited until he was a free agent in 2024. Speaking on the The Rest is Football podcast, Richards said: “He should have waited. We talked about the move, you and Alan said it was a great move I said it was an amazing move for the size of the club. But if you’re going to leave Spurs and could potentially go on a free contract you’ve got to go to Real Madrid or Man City just because where they were. I’m not saying it’s a mistake.”

It is hard to imagine, but there is still a strong possibility that Kane goes trophy-less this season, which would be...insane.

With the news that Kylian Mbappé will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain becoming a realty last week, the French club is start to identifying different candidates to help bolster the club this summer.

There are not many players who can replace what Mbappé does, so PSG is looking for a few different types of players to help shoulder the burden — including Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich:

Paris Saint-Germain have drawn up a long list of potential targets after learning of Kylian Mbappé’s plan to leave the club. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are among the attacking options, while Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes are possible midfield targets.

Bayern Munich legend recently took some time to talk about the legacies of Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.

“First of all, we have to say clearly: Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller are two extremely important players of Bayern’s last decade — and even longer. They have made an extremely large contribution to the eleven titles in a row, the two Champions League victories in 2013 and 2020 and, in the time since they have both been here, to five Pokal victories,” Rummenigge said. “They are players who have committed themselves to FC Bayern, and what’s more, Thomas Müller has never played for another club. We need to find out in discussions whether they want to pursue a second career in management after their playing career, and if so, then the doors at FC Bayern would be open to them.”

Bayern Munich is reeling, fans are angry, players are confused, and the coaches, well, the ship seems to have sailed on their messaging breaking through to these groups (much to their own fault).

So...yeah, the discussion points are there, so why waste any more time. Let’s get to it:

Bayern Munich is in a rut and there is no easy way out given the current situation. Has Thomas Tuchel lost the team? He might have if that recent quote is true!

There is no way that Thomas Tuchel is coaching Bayern Munich next season is there? If not, FC Barcelona has some culpability in how this all plays out.

The board has culpability with Tuchel’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt.

What is going on with Leroy Sané and why no one should really be shocked.

Can Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz or AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez change things for the lineup?

Will the roster be headed for a massive overhaul next season?

What a disaster (non-Bayern Munich edition).

Sasa Kalajdzic left Wolverhampton for a loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and has torn his ACL again. It is the third time he has suffered this type of injury in five years:

Bad news again for Wolves striker Saša Kalajdžić now on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.



Kalajdžić has ruptured his ACL again — it means 3 ACL tears in five years, since 2019.



Get well soon, we’re with you Saša ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJ0erhGLh5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2024

