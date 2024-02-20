Flick, Hoeneß, Ole, oh my! Bayern Munich’s coaching rumors round-up

Bayern Munich is sticking with Thomas Tuchel — for now.

A year after sacking Julian Nagelsmann for a situation that now seems quaint by comparison, the German Rekordmeister looks to be eager to portray a steadier hand. But make no mistake, Bayern’s slide — three straight defeats across the Bundesliga and Champions League — is serious, and the rumor mill has gone into overdrive.

Possible Tuchel successors? Here’s the round up.

Per Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia):

Immediately after the final whistle yesterday, Bayern bosses agreed that Thomas Tuchel would remain in charge and sit on the bench against Leipzig on Saturday. The club wants to avoid sacking the coach before Max Eberl takes office in March. The people in charge want to hold on to Tuchel at least until the end of the season in order not to cause further unrest and preserve the chance of at least reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. However, Tuchel does not have a 100% job guarantee. A separation is no longer out of the question. The bosses are now looking from game to game, which means another defeat against Leipzig would make things tight for Tuchel The club is already working on alternatives in the background. The problem is that hardly any coach would accept a contract only until the summer. If Tuchel gets dismissed now, Bayern would have to find a coach during the current season who can, at best, stay beyond the end of the season. In the event of a summer separation, Xabi Alonso is considered the internal preferred solution. One of the most prominent candidates that Bayern have been considering in the past few hours and days is Zinédine Zidane. Bayern appreciate his charisma and experience and he would be available immediately Christoph Freund also has a surprising name in mind - Ole Gunnar Solskjær. But the Norwegian would be more of an interim solution. Freund knows Solskjær very well and has been following his path for years. So far there haven’t been any concrete talks Meanwhile, a Hansi Flick comeback is not a hot topic. In addition, Flick is not particularly interested in just filling in until the end of the season. Clubs from abroad have inquired about him, especially from the Premier League. In the background, Pini Zahavi is now pulling the strings for Flick

So Tuchel remains, and every name from Xabi Alonso to Zinédine Zidane to Ole Gunnar Solskjær — yes, recently of Manchester United — is getting tossed about.

Former Bayern coach Hansi Flick? EPL interest and doubts over the way he left Munich last time aside, he is additionally still on FC Barcelona’s radar (per Plettenberg).

It gets better. Antonio Conte — another former Chelsea coach last seen flaming out spectacularly at Tottenham and blasting the club on his way out — yes, Antonio Conte, has, like José Mourinho, reportedly has Bayern in his sights. From Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk:

According to our Information Antonio Conte has identified FC Bayern as his dream club for his next step. He sees FC Bayern as one of the top three clubs in Europe. After the English championship (Chelsea) and the Italian (Inter Milan, Juventus), Conte would like to win the German

There is also the local angle. Sebastian Hoeneß, currently in charge of third-place VfB Stuttgart, and nephew of Bayern legend Uli, has also become a topic. From Falk again, via @iMiaSanMia:

The name of Sebastian Hoeneß has also been discussed at FC Bayern. The nephew of Uli Hoeneß would be a topic in the summer at the earliest [@cfbayern]

Things are getting very interesting in Bavaria. Months after executing a chaotic transfer window without a sporting director in place, Bayern finds itself again stumbling through crisis while waiting for another executive to take his seat.

Max Eberl’s delayed arrival may be the only thing keeping Tuchel in place right now.