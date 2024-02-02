Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich continues its quest to chase down Bayer Leverkusen and will host Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena.

A bogey team for the Bavarians in recent seasons, Gladbach might not be as formidable as it was in other years, but that does not mean there is not a little “Mönchengladbach Magic” lurking about.

Die Fohlen, though, will have some uncertainty in facing a Bayern Munich squad that is banged up, but now deeper. The additions of Bryan Zaragoza and Sacha Boey this week should give Thomas Tuchel some options for his new look lineup.

Will Tuchel rely on the new players or will he glance over at the bench and tap one of his existing resources to fill the lineup void?

