Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Gladbach right here!

Contributors: R.I.P. London Teams, CSmith1919, and Ineednoname
Bayern Munich continues its quest to chase down Bayer Leverkusen and will host Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena.

A bogey team for the Bavarians in recent seasons, Gladbach might not be as formidable as it was in other years, but that does not mean there is not a little “Mönchengladbach Magic” lurking about.

Die Fohlen, though, will have some uncertainty in facing a Bayern Munich squad that is banged up, but now deeper. The additions of Bryan Zaragoza and Sacha Boey this week should give Thomas Tuchel some options for his new look lineup.

Will Tuchel rely on the new players or will he glance over at the bench and tap one of his existing resources to fill the lineup void?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Feb 1, 2024, 3:55pm CET

