Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: Lineups, team news, will Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza start straight away, and more!

Bayern Munich have been hard at work over the week finalizing deals to strengthen the squad. The arrivals of Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza already make the bench look significantly stronger than it was a week ago, and the return of Noussair Mazraoui from the Africa Cup of Nations only helps matters. Still, with question marks over the health of Thomas Tuchel and the spectre of yellow card suspensions hanging over the heads of key players, Bayern Munich host Gladbach with no small amount of trepidation (by Bayern Munich standards).

Team news

Christoph Freund covered the customary pregame press conference, as Thomas Tuchel only just returned to team training after spending most of the week out due to illness. He couldn’t confirm whether the new signings would make the starting XI on Saturday, leaving the decision up to the coaching staff — but did confirm that they will be part of the squad at the very least. The same goes for Noussair Mazraoui, who has just arrived back from his national team commitments.

In terms of injury news, Joshua Kimmich has returned to on-pitch training after the shoulder injury he sustained vs Union Berlin. However, he’s likely still a few days away from rejoining the squad. Serge Gnabry continues his recovery from injury, but it will still be weeks before he’s available again. The same goes for Kingsley Coman, who’s out with an MCL injury.

Where does that leave the lineup? Well, Thomas Tuchel could field an XI with the players he already had before the transfers went through, but that would defeat the point of making those transfers in the first place. So, let us assume that the new arrivals will indeed take part.

A potential lineup could therefore consist of Harry Kane up top, with Leroy Sané and Bryan Zaragoza on the wings and Jamal Musiala in attacking midfield. Sané is one yellow card away from being suspended vs Bayer Leverkusen next week, so he needs to keep his temper under check.

In midfield, we will likely see Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlović share duties once again. They will be tasked with shielding a defense that consists of Alphonso Davies on the left, Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt in the center, and possibly Noussair Mazraoui on the right. This would therefore be the first time in 2024 that Bayern Munich will start a game with a true natural right-back.

Here’s what that XI could look like:

Interested in a more in-depth preview of the game? Then check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

