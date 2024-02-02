Stepping in for Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund breaks down Gladbach matchup

With Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel down with an illness, sporting director Christoph Freund stepped to the hot seat to face the media ahead of this weekend’s match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Freund might not have an extensive history with Bayern Munich, but he knows Gladbach has been a thorn in the side of the Bavarians in recent years.

“We expect Gladbach to be in a similar position to last week in Leverkusen. It certainly won’t be an easy game. Gladbach have a lot of quality and are strong in transition. They did very well on Saturday in Leverkusen. It will definitely be a big challenge, but we definitely want to win the game,” Freund said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The sporting director also indicated that Tuchel is expected to be back in charge of the squad tomorrow. Given that, Tuchel will have some new options for his lineup, but Freund is not sure how Tuchel will manage the squad.

“Bryan Zaragoza and Sacha Boey are ready and will be in the squad tomorrow. It’s up to the coaching staff who they bring in. It was important that we had more options,” said Freund. “We’ll have to see with (Noussair Mazraoui). He got back this morning. If everything’s fine, he’ll be in the squad tomorrow.

“Thomas hasn’t seen much of Sacha in training. He’s settled in well, feels good. He’s ready, is match fit. Whether he starts is a decision for the coaching staff.”

As for Joshua Kimmich and his bum shoulder, Freund says that the midfielder is making progress.

“Jo can handle pain well. He’s a fighter. He can already do some exercises. We need to take things a day at a time in terms of what’s possible with the pain. Jo is very positive, and we’ll see how things look next week,” Freund said.

