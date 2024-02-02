Report: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola might go against code if Joshua Kimmich wants to leave Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sam Lee of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could be willing to give Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich a fresh start in the Premier League should the 28-year-old want to make a move.

Kimmich, who is rumored to be headed for a position change during the summer, has been tied to several clubs in recent weeks including City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kimmich, though, might want to reunite with Guardiola, who played a key role in Kimmich’s development while at Bayern Munich:

Joshua Kimmich is an option Manchester City are exploring for the summer, even though it is seen as a difficult operation to pull off. Pep Guardiola has traditionally steered away from going back to his former clubs for players, although it is not impossible if they make it clear they want to leave.

Kimmich is Bayern Munich’s incumbent No. 6, but there have been persistent rumors all season that the club is looking for a replacement. While that does not mean that Kimmich would not move to the No. 8, the relationship between the player and coach Thoms Tuchel does not appear to be all that close on the surface.

If Kimmich decides that he wants to leave, Guardiola seems like he will make Manchester City an option for the Germany international.

