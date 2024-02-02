Report: Bayern Munich considered move for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk before deadline

With Serge Gnabry out and Kingsley Coman picking up a torn MCL last weekend, Bayern Munich started to explore how to bolster the wing position.

According to a report from Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians were ready to discuss a loan arrangement with Chelsea FC attacker Mykhailo Mudryk:

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk was one of the loan options Bayern briefly considered to replace the injured Kingsley Coman. But in the end expediting Bryan Zaragoza’s arrival for an extra couple of million euros proved the most straightforward solution.

Bayern Munich ended up working with Granada to bring Bryan Zaragoza to Germany early, but a loan for Mudryk would have been an interesting idea for this squad.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian made a big €70 million from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea just a year ago and has four goals and two assists in 24 games across all competitions this season.

