Bryan Zaragoza eager to bring another threat in the attack to Bayern Munich

A unique set of circumstances expedited Bryan Zaragoza’s arrival at Bayern Munich from Granada.

The paperwork was all completed and now it is time for the 22-year-old to get into the mix of the squad. What does he bring to the table? Let the man tell you himself.

“I barely slept in the past two days. When Bayern called, I only wanted to come here. The past few days have been difficult, but now I’m here. That’s what I wanted,” Zaragoza told FCBayernTV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m a quick player. I like going into dribbling and I’m a threat in front of goal. Bayern is a big club and I hope I’ll play here for many years.”

Zaragoza could make his debut as early as this weekend against Borussia Mönchengladbach. If his numbersis call, fans will eagerly away seeing what the new acquisition can do on the pitch.

If you want a little more background, check out this tweet:

Bryan Zaragoza pone rumbo a Múnich para jugar en el Bayern, adelantando su llegada a cambio de una compensación, por las lesiones de los bávaros.@brryann11 se va siendo el máximo regateador de #LaLigaEASports y con 6️⃣ goles y 2️⃣ asistencias en 2️⃣1️⃣ partidos de liga pic.twitter.com/YvO8dcmH8Z — Flashscore.es (@FlashscoreES) February 1, 2024

Bryan Zaragoza heads to Munich to play for Bayern, bringing forward his arrival in exchange for compensation for the Bavarians’ injuries. @brryann11 is the top dribbler in #LaLigaEASports and with 6 goals and 2 assists in 21 league games.

