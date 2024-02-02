Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich involved in a race against time and fitness ahead of Bayer Leverkusen tilt

Bayern Munich are currently trying to keep pace with Bayer Leverkusen who sit first in the Bundesliga table. The Bavarians have taken a lot of hits (read injuries and players not available yet) ahead of this massive clash that they’ve been playing with a depleted squad. With such an important game around the corner, the club is now looking at rushing players back from injury.

In this case, the Rekordmeister is doing whatever they can to get Joshua Kimmich (one of the many injured players) fit in time, as per Bild via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia. The last few games saw Thomas Tuchel play left-back Raphaël Guerreiro in midfield alongside Aleksandar Pavlović which has proven to be a solid pivot in the meantime.

The transfer window is basically closed and with no midfielders coming in from other clubs, Tuchel and Bayern must brave these turbulent waters. This stretch of games is a make-or-break moment for their season, especially that Leverkusen game.

But before that, Bayern must take on Gladbach...