Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City to bid €80 million for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies?; Real Madrid confident in getting Erling Haaland; Arsenal, Bayern to battle for Martin Zubimendi; Liverpool, Everton want Maximilian Beier; and MORE!

Manchester City and Real Madrid could be the two most serious bidders this summer for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

For City, the English club is willing to go as high as €80 million for the Canadian star:

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are ready to pay €80 million to sign Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, a target for Real Madrid. Man City are reportedly interested in Alphonso Davies, according to a report by the Spanish publication Fichajes. La Liga giants Real Madrid are also interested in Bayern Munich’s full-back. However, the reigning Premier League winners are prepared to pay €80 million to sign the 23-year-old. In contrast, Los Blancos have stated that they would not spend more than €50 million.

Real Madrid has been linked to Manchester City star Erling Haaland going back to the Norwegian’s days at Borussia Dortmund.

At City, the world has become aware of the force that Haaland is — a subject that Bundesliga fans were already quite familiar with. Now, though, Real Madrid thinks it might see an opening to bring in the center-forward:

Real Madrid are confident they will be able to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City this summer. The belief is that he wants to play for Madrid and reunite with Jude Bellingham, while he is also keen to get away from the city of Manchester. Haaland’s contract contains a €150m (£128m) release clause.

Bayern Munich is coming off of a somewhat of a crazy transfer window in the midst of a slew of injuries, while also preparing to face-off with the always pesky Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Needless to say, we have a TON to talk about. Let’s take a look at what is on top for this week’s episode:

What the Philadelphia Eagles taught us about “a win is a win” and why Bayern Munich needs to get it together.

Why is Thomas Tuchel so averse to Jamal Musiala playing wing — even at a time where the club desperately needs him to?

Examining the validity of my own crackpot theory about Musiala possibly refusing to play wing. Is there a primadonna blossoming under the radar?

Taking a look at the other options: Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bryan Zaragoza, and Alphonso Davies.

Was bringing in Zaragoza now, a panic move?

The acquisition of Sacha Boey and what it could mean for the future of Noussair Mazraoui.

A deep dive in how divisive Tuchel has made things in the Bayern Munich fanbase.

Thoughts on the last episode of True Detective.

Per some of the latest reports, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has bumped Fulham FC‘s João Palhinha from atop Bayern Munich’s wish list for a defensive midfielder. Getting Zubimendi could be tough, though, as Arsenal FC is also looking closely at the 24-year-old:

Arsenal finds themselves in a heated battle with Bayern Munich over the signature of Martin Zubimendi, Real Sociedad‘s midfield maestro, likened to the new Busquets. With a release clause of €60 million (£51.4m), both European heavyweights are prepared to lock horns for the 24-year-old’s services, setting the stage for a transfer tussle that could captivate the summer window. Bayern Munich‘s intent to strengthen their midfield ranks has been no secret, with the club closely linked to Fulham‘s João Palhinha last summer. However, their focus has turned towards Zubimendi, a player who has also caught the eye of Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta. The Gunners’ manager, a keen admirer of Zubimendi’s talents, is reportedly ready to meet the player’s market valuation, hopefully disrupting Bayern Munich’s plans.

Arsenal beating out Bayern Munich for a defensive midfielder in consecutive summer transfer windows would be something, eh? Remember the Declan Rice hysteria?

When asked to compare some of the coaching he has had in his career (José Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino), Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane had some interesting thoughts.

“Every coach is different. Thomas has great tactical ideas and knows how he wants to play. He brings good energy and passion to the dressing room. I like listening to him and learning from him. Thomas and I speak a lot about football. We talk about the games and what he needs from me,” Kane said. “In the end we have the same goals - we want to win the league and the Champions League. The more we speak to each other and try to help each other, the bigger our chance to achieve our goals.”

Bogey alert!

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Mönchengladbach for what could be a very important Bundesliga matchup.

The Bavarians have had a lot of trouble with Die Fohlen in recent years, and this could be a situation where the banged up and weary boys from Bayern Munich need to really dig deep even against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that is not exactly a juggernaut.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation; and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing key players like Kim Min-jae, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.

A prediction on the match.

Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier has become one of the biggest striker prospects in Germany — and both Liverpool FC and Everton have expressed interest in the 21-year-old:

Liverpool and Everton are among the admirers of German striker Maximilian Beier, with Hoffenheim ready to sell him for a fixed price. According to Sport Bild via Sport Witness, Everton and Liverpool could battle for German striker Maximilian Beier in the summer. The €32.5 million-rated forward has a release clause in his Hoffenheim contract, which the Bundesliga club are confident of achieving considering the widespread interest from English sides.

Could José Mourinho make a return to Manchester United? Well...maybe? Let’s check it out:

Jose Mourinho is keen on making what would be a sensational - if somewhat unlikely - return to Manchester United, Mail Sport understands. Sources close to the Portuguese manager, who was sacked by Roma earlier this month, say he feels he has ‘unfinished business’ after leaving Old Trafford in December 2018 and ‘has made it his mission’ to take charge again should the opportunity arise at some point in the future - as revealed on Mail Sport’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast. Mourinho is also said to be keen to work with the new regime at United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS taking over football operations as part of the petrochemicals billionaire’s 25 per cent investment in the club.

Bayern Munich’s season currently seems as stable as uranium, with an ongoing injury crisis, consistently mediocre performances on the pitch (bordering on poor), and the possibility of a locker room implosion (it is always just a matter of time). In the meantime, the club has shrewdly acquired the services of Sacha Boey, a quality right-back who is expected to bring a lot of quality and add depth to the position.

With the impending return of Noussair Mazraoui on the horizon, Tuchel will have to make some very important decisions (welp). The team could really use some direction and a definitive plan. As Bayern nears the business end of the season, the pressure to deliver increases. The next 4 months could be the difference between a double and nothing. And we all know: a trophyless season at Bayern is blasphemous.

Schnitzel and Rayyan therefore had their hands full with topics to discuss, including:

The Sacha Boey transfer

An evaluation of Christoph Freund’s work so far

Bayern Munich’s lengthy injury list

How Bayern Munich’s season has looked statistically vs. how it looks to the eye

Thomas Tuchel’s tactics being a mismatch at Bayern

Jürgen Klopp being the pipe dream to succeed Tuchel

Some easter eggs and veiled roasts (as usual)

Hugo Ekitiké was linked to Bayern Munich last year, but now he has left Paris Saint-Germain for Eintracht Frankfurt:

✍️



Eintracht Frankfurt sign Hugo Ekitiké!



The 21-year-old striker joins the Eagles on loan from @PSG_English with immediate effect. #SGE pic.twitter.com/8D1WafVWyz — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) February 1, 2024

After an extensive flirtation with FC Barcelona, Swedish wunderkind Lucas Bergvall is signing with Tottenham Hotspur:

⚪️ Lucas Bergvall turns 18 right now… and he’s now allowed to sign professional contract.



It will happen later today in London after medical at Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/tWHCqqqeUZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

This is quite a win for Tottenham:

⚪️ Lucas Bergvall to Tottenham, here we go! Barcelona have just been told from player’s camp that he changed his mind and he will join Spurs.#THFC ready to pay more than €10m to Djugården with add-ons, agreement done.



Medical will take place on Friday.@TurkishAirlines ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hDVsiAK2Ci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024